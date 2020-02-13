The Mayor of Wildwood was very proud to see a native of the city cut the ribbon on Thursday in Ocala Health’s new emergency room at Trailwinds Village.

Mayor Ed Wolf remembers delivering newspapers to Jillian Nichols Richardson’s grandparents. Wolf, a retired school teacher, taught Jillian, her husband, and mother during his many years in the classroom. The mayor was obviously proud when he told this story about tape cutting in the new facility at County Road 466A.

Jillian Nichols Richardson, center with scissors, helps cut the ribbon in Ocala Health’s new emergency room at Trailwinds Village on Thursday.

“I’m happy and proud to see this facility here in Wildwood,” said the mayor.

He said Trailwinds Village, which also houses Lowe’s home improvement, an Aldi grocery store, and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, made a “big difference” for the city.

The new free-standing emergency room with comprehensive service around the clock has 11 beds in the emergency room and is suitable for all age groups.

The 11,630 square meter, one-story facility is located on County Road 466A. The free-standing emergency room is expected to serve more than 11,500 patients per year. The $ 13 million project will employ approximately 30 full-time health professionals.

The Ocala Health ER facility is located in Trailwinds Village.

The facility will see patients starting Monday, February 17th.

This is Ocala Health’s third free-standing emergency room. Ocala Health opened its first free-standing emergency room in Summerfield in October 2016 and its second free-standing emergency room on Maricamp Road in Ocala in August 2019.