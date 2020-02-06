On Monday, February 3, Mendocino Non-lethal Wildlife Alliance and Project Coyote filed a lawsuit against Mendocino County challenging the 1) recent certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for its wildlife management program. and 2) his decision to renew his brutal, ineffective and unnecessary integrated wildlife damage management (IWDM) program, which is being implemented by USDA Wildlife Services (WS).

On the basis of advice from a legal counsel with decades of experience in environmental law, the plaintiffs found that the county’s FEIR was fundamentally flawed and did not meet the minimum standards required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The plaintiffs decided to sue cautiously after the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors decided in a 3-2 vote in December, the wealth of scientific evidence and dozens of comments submitted by many people for non-lethal alternative programs , to ignore. and despite the FEIR’s conclusion that a non-lethal program was the ecologically superior option.

This slim majority confirmed the county’s inhumane and outdated IWDM program, which relies heavily on deadly and indiscriminate tools to kill native carnivores, including cruel gagging and throat loops.

Throughout the EIR process, the Mendocino Non-lethal Wildlife Alliance and Project Coyote presented the county with locally administered models and methods from other counties in California, Oregon, and other countries that are not only more humane but also do a much better job of protecting people Health and property and are less expensive than the WS IWDM program.

-Jon Spitz, Laytonville