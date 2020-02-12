Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, believes that Tyson Fury’s decision to change coaches and earn the pound before the Las Vegas showdown was due to “nervous energy.”

After the breakup with Ben Davison, Fury teamed up with SugarHill Steward to prepare for the much anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22nd.

The Brit has also teamed up with the 6ft 7in American in preparation for the reunion. The last competition in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw – Fury had torn itself off the canvas twice.

Say it.

Believe it.

Get it.

👑 ✊🏿 # BombZquad # WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/cnRbjSvrO9

– Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) February 6, 2020

The 34-year-old Wilder believes he can make so many fundamental changes that Fury knows he needs to take his fighting game to another level for the rematch.

“I just think it’s nervous energy from the first fight. He can go ahead and say he hit me a long way off, but frankly he doesn’t believe that, ”said the American.

“So he wants to change a lot of things because if he really believed that, he wouldn’t change that much.

“He would not have changed from his training location to his coaches, now he is putting his hands in petrol to make them harder. He has brought so many people to his camp that there is so much to keep up with.

“Next, he will go to a spiritual counselor to calm down what will happen to him in his body.

“As fighters, we have to do the things that give us confidence. I don’t think his confidence in me is so high because I let him down. I gave this man a concussion. “

Wilder added: “If you take someone out and give them a concussion, you never forget it – and when you get back into the ring with the person who did it again, it has to be stressful. You cannot sleep at night. “

Fury had unanimously fought the Swede Otto Wallin in September 2018, but suffered a deep cut in the right eye in the third round.

I am definitely looking forward to cutting this eye open again.

Wilder believes that the competition should have been stopped and the Briton was “saved” because of his planned showdown.

The “Bronze Bomber” wants to fully open Fury’s old wounds when they fight each other in Las Vegas.

“I’m definitely looking forward to cutting this eye open again,” said Wilder during a conference call on Tuesday.

“And if it’s open, if there is blood on his face, I might have some influence on myself, but that’s fine, I’ll accept it – and then we’ll see if they will continue the fight because I am Tyson Fury was seriously injured during his competition against Otto Wallin (Isaac Brekken / PA Wire)

“If the eye is cut open and there is blood on his face, the doctors and other people have to keep the protocols for it – because I come in for the murder.

“You already know my mannerisms and what I do – I don’t get to play at all, especially in this fight here. That’s all for me.

“The gypsy king is going to get some ground under his feet – and this time he definitely won’t get up.”

Wilder insists that his entire focus is on anger – and declined suggestions for an upcoming showdown with Anthony Joshua, who won the WBA Super, IBF, and WBO titles with a point win in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr in late 2019.

“The coward has hardly got his title back, no matter, get in the ring with the king,” said Wilder.

“He was not in the picture. If nobody talks about him anymore, they don’t have to raise him.

“We are here right now – February 22nd. It’s all about Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. No one else exists at this point.”

