Wilder believes that the English core of Sheffield United is in Southgate's mind

Chris Wilder sees no reason why some of his Sheffield United players should not be on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The magazines are the surprise package in the Premier League this season. Many gave them an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship, but the club’s first top campaign for 12 years has been a resounding success so far, with winning compliments on the side for their innovative attacking style of football and organized defense.

It has brought Wilder’s team to eighth place in the table, just one point behind fifth Manchester United, and behind their success lies a strong core of English players.

Right back George Baldock, central defenders Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell and midfielder John Lundstrum qualify for the Southgate team, while the performance of keeper Dean Henderson during his loan period from Manchester United has already given him a call-up.

“I bumped into Gareth a few times when he was here at some of our games, and I’m sure I don’t always look at opponents either. I’m sure he wants to watch one or two of our boys “Blades boss Wilder said.

“You never harm yourself by playing well and putting down good performances and the boys have consistently done that this season.

“I also don’t believe he is selective for the big clubs. He does great work with young players and I believe he chooses players who are in shape and who will do the work for him in systems he might want to work with.

“It is clear that our system is different from most, or what most systems are in England, but Gareth is such a good manager from a flexibility and tactical point of view and he will cover all bases.

“I’m sure he has looked at some of our players and thinks they might be able to, but they must be consistent in their performance.

“At the moment there is a very good group of English players and a large number of talents who will push hard in the remaining games of the season to make a claim and why would some of my players not belong?”

Much of Wilder’s English contingent could be involved with The Den on Saturday when the Blades face Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Wilder changed his entire starting line-up against AFC Fylde in the previous round, but he insists that this time will not be the case.

“It won’t be 11 changes, maybe two or three,” Wilder said. “I was talking about offering a strong side in the final round, but that was determined by two games against Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I will judge the players this morning and choose a side, but it will be a strong side. We want to go down and give a performance and be in the hat for the next round.”

