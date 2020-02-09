Robert Conrad, the actor best known for doing his own stunts in The Wild, Wild West, died this weekend. He was 84 years old. His death inspired emotional contributions from fans on social media.

Oh no! Robert Conrad, known as the evil Milo Janus, died at the age of 84

– Lieutenant Columbo (@columbophile), February 8, 2020

“He has had a wonderfully long life and while the family is sad from his death, he will live in their hearts forever,” family spokesman Jeff Ballard told PEOPLE Saturday.

#RIP Robert Conrad. Near the end of a season of ‘Wild Wild West’, he was almost killed when he fell 14 feet on a concrete floor. CBS managers insisted on a stunt double, but this exercise only lasted a few episodes. He would have none of it! https://t.co/J8fkq55eZc

– Mike Barnes (@ MikeBarnes4) February 8, 2020

There were no further details about his death.

Conrad, born in Chicago, began his career as a singer before moving to Los Angeles in 1958 and appearing on television. He scored his first major role on Hawaiian Eye the following year.

He appeared in many youthful performances.

Goodbye, Robert Conrad. pic.twitter.com/LT6Otb1nUd

– Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) February 8, 2020

In 1965 he won the role that made him a star. He was manned by NBC as James T. West in The Wild Wild West, which ran until 1969. The unique science fiction Western linked Conrad with Ross Martin as Artemis Gordon, and together they solved crimes and protected President Ulysses S. Grant. The show only ran for four seasons, but two TV films with the original cast followed in 1979 and 1980.

Rest in peace, Robert Conrad! James T. West Forever 💙💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/29rV9Cd0NY

– emily2 (@emilyisntworkin) February 8, 2020

In 1999 the series was transformed into a critically influenced film with Will Smith in Conrad’s role and Kevin Kline as Artemis. Conrad despised the film so much that he accepted the film’s Razzie Awards. In 2009, Smith later apologized to Conrad and said he understood why he didn’t want to get involved in the film.

Robert Conrad played the chief of police at Moving Violations. He only worked one day.

I just remember a messy set, it was super professional, polite, but not nonsense.

In another allusion to his show biz Saavy, he did not call his role in the credits.

– Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2020

Outside the Wild Wild West, Conrad had success with Baa Baa Black Sheep (1976-1978), in which he played a World War II pilot. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Conrad also made a handful of films, including Young Dillinger, Palm Springs Weekend, Murph the Surf, Sudden Death, and The Lady in Red. In 1996, he played Officer Hummell in the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Jingle All The Way.

RIP Robert Conrad. He was super cool before cool was cool. Wild wild west had to watch TV because of him.

Damn, we lost a good one today. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6vYg4mAM4o

– Michael Carrubba (@MichaelCarrubba) February 8, 2020

The actor’s other television credits include Mission: Impossible, 77 Sunset Strip, The D.A., Columbo, A Man Called Sloane, Jesse Hawkes and Just Shoot Me !.

Conrad is survived by 18 grandchildren and eight children who are shared with ex-wives Joan Kenlay and LaVelda Fann. A private service is scheduled for March 1, at which he would have been 85 years old. Instead of flowers, his family asked fans to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Photo credit: STILLS / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images