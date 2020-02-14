John Koleszar, opinion leader

Published on February 14, 2020

Opinion: There are more than 500 horses in an area that can only support a few dozen. The most humane thing is to allow fewer horses in the area.

Wild horse bands search for food and shade along the salt river in the Tonto National Forest, Arizona on September 12, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Hawthorne / The Republic)

Those who love the wild horses that roam the Salt River must gather in the most responsible and scientifically sound way to ensure their wellbeing: Reduce the size of the herd significantly.

The Salt River Wild Horse Collaborative, which held a year-long series of meetings in October to establish a solid management plan for the horses, voted overwhelmingly (75%) to reduce the number of horses from the current estimated 500 to 500 600 to 600 not more than 100.

In fact, the biological evidence we received said that there should be no more than 35 horses.

Judith Dyess, deputy director of pasture management at the US Forestry Service, and scientists from the University of Arizona described the area as a sterile perennial (recurring grass plants). Their assessment and biological recommendations were a key factor in determining how many horses would thrive in the region.

We often differ, but there is consensus on this

As collaborative members, we recognized the public’s desire to have the opportunity to view horses and take photos. Our recommendation of 100 horses includes supplementary feed for the horses during the summer months when there was no feed for them to survive.

The members of the cooperation were dismayed by the unusual rhetoric that the current management under the leadership of Simone Netherlands has made available to the public. Current plans, including fences, don’t keep horses away from water or feed.

Members selected to create a management plan included a very diverse group of people who historically disagree on most issues. Nevertheless, we managed to pull ourselves together and agree on a plan for 100 horses.

Too many horses are a real danger

Members who agreed with 100 horses were Robin Silver, MD from the Center for Biological Diversity; Chip Wilson from the Arizona Horse Council; Tice Supplee from Maricopa Audubon; Tyler DalMolin of the Gila County Cattle Growers Association; and me, a member of Arizona Sportsmen For Wildlife Conservation. All of these members have a common goal: to develop a safe and sensible management plan for the wild horses.

The current situation is unsustainable and frankly dangerous. We have proposed adoption for excess horses and placement in wild horse care facilities.

Our main concern was and is the safety of the public and the horses. Simply put, you can’t have 100 guests at a party and expect two big pizzas to feed everyone. That is the current situation in the Salt River region. The horses should be as close as possible to a wild environment where they can live.

These are familiar animals that come close to everyone in the hope that they brought alfalfa in their truck. In 2018 and 2019 alone, there were more than 20 accidents on the Bush Highway in which dead horses and unfortunately people were injured.

Last but not least, the measures taken by our state legislation have created a high degree of uncertainty about who owns these animals. House Bill 2340, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Townsend, and the corresponding ARS 3-1491 made it illegal to touch these horses. The unintended consequences of this law have resulted in more than 500 horses in an area where only a few dozen people can live.

We have to compromise to help the herd

Any lawyer would consider our legislative acts to be Arizona State horses, and this entails financial liability for any act or illness associated with too many horses.

It is the hope of the 75% majority of the members of the cooperation that the public will be informed about the issues, the costs, the lack of available feed for these animals and the development of the management plan that we largely support.

Advocacy for any kind is admirable. Advocacy regardless of other wildlife or the public is dangerous.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture and the Tonto National Forest called for cooperation under an intergovernmental agreement, whose years of efforts have cost the U.S. Forest Service nearly $ 1 million.

We have presented our recommendations to you and the legislator. We hope for us and the horses that this middle way will be accepted.

John Koleszar is a member of the Arizona Sportsmen For Wildlife Conservation. You can reach him at [email protected]

