Wife tases man after finding him with another woman in night club

advertisement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX / KJTL) – A woman from Wichita Falls was charged with taxing her husband after the police said she was going to find him and found him at a night place with his girlfriend.

Irlanda Parra, 24, was accused of mistreatment by family.

Just after 2 am the police called the victim at Jefe’s restaurant on Southwest Parkway, which according to police works as a nightclub at the weekend.

advertisement

He said that Parra was the mother of his child and that she was armed with a taser in the parking lot.

Officers said when they arrived that several people were arguing and trying to leave a golden car.

An officer stopped the car driven by Parra and said she told them she was coming to pick up her husband and that his girlfriend and her friends were trying to jump her.

She said she then took out the taser and pointed to the girlfriend and her friends.

Officers said that Parra first said her husband had called her to come for him, but later turned it into a friend who told her that her husband was at the club with another woman, and that she was going there to confront them.

Related: Fighting for loud music led to shooting outside the Virginia Beach nightclub

Police said the man told them that he was trying to leave with his girlfriend when Parra arrived and blocked his vehicle.

He said she got out of her car and tried to tag him and his girlfriend, and showed officer redness where he said he got a bag on his hand.

Witnesses told officers that they were trying to beat Parra a number of people in the party.

The man said that another person could disarm Parra and that the taser was found at her car.

Court reports show that Parra received a protective order last October against a man who harassed and threatened her because she applied for child support.

She said he went to the bars every weekend and got drunk and then came to her house at all times to threaten her. She said he once broke the windows of her car with a bat.

.

advertisement