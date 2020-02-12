Elizabeth Sage Levy

A woman was detained for almost a week after allegedly threatening her husband with a kitchen knife in The Villages.

Twenty-six-year-old Elizabeth Sage Levy is charged with assault after her arrest early Friday morning at her mother-in-law’s house in Tall Trees village.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s MPs were called home on the Welcome Way after Levy took a 6-inch knife out of the kitchen and chased her husband around the couch, according to an arrest report. They started arguing on Thursday evening and it took several hours before Levy’s husband asked them to leave. At that moment Levy apparently got angry and reached for the knife.

She asked her husband to drive her to Jacksonville. Levy said she wouldn’t kill him, but threatened to “hurt” him if he didn’t take her to Jacksonville.

The husband told MPs that he was afraid that his wife, who would stay for several months, would stab him.

Levy was initially detained without a bond, but a judge set her bond at $ 5,000 after a first appearance at Sumter County Court.