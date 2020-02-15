WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) – Richard Lawson will never be able to match the Valentine’s gift his wife recently gave him.

“It was a great compromise,” he told WGHP. “I have a kidney and it has edible arrangements.”

He has had kidney disease for 20 years and last fall he needed a kidney. His wife Lynn didn’t hesitate to see if she was a perfect fit for her.

“He wasn’t crazy about me, but I thought if I asked other people to do so, I’d at least volunteer first,” said Lynn, who learned that she was a perfect candidate for a donation to her husband. “We were a match.”

Together, in surgery, Lynn gave her husband one of her kidneys and saved another life by stripping her husband from the long transplant list.

“I would highly recommend people check to see if they can be donors,” said Lynn. “There are many people on this list who need kidneys and will die before they get one.”

Doctors say that more people on the waiting list for a kidney die than any other organ. Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day. If you are interested in being tested as a living donor, contact the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at [email protected] or (336) 713-5685.

