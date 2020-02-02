Advertisement

In a gesture about money, a woman allegedly got into an illegal relationship with a man she met on social media after her husband cheated on her best friend. When the husband found out about his wife’s affair, he filed for divorce at a family court.

Court documents said the Arab woman faced her husband when he cheated on her. At first he denied the allegation, but later confessed. The husband told the woman that it was indeed her best friend who seduced him, initiated the relationship, and started sending “love messages” to him.

When the woman heard this, she decided to leave her home in Al Ain and return to her father’s house. But the man calmed her down and apologized extensively to her. He said that he had made a “big mistake” and assured her that he would never do it again.

Five months later, the woman decided to take revenge on her husband. She went on social media and started communicating with a young man who was also married. The chats grew and developed into a relationship. The couple exchanged love messages on WhatsApp.

The husband noticed that his wife’s behavior and feelings towards him had changed completely. When he asked her about her indifferent attitude, the woman simply ignored him.

After collecting concrete evidence that his wife had an illegal relationship with another man, the husband filed for divorce at the Al Ain Personal or Family Court. The man asked the court to abolish her wife’s legal rights and to give him custody of her children. The final decision will be made later.

[email protected]

Ismail Sebugwaawo

