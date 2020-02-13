Megan Forsyth

February 13, 2020

Scottish emerging artists Billy Got Waves & Joell., Kapil Seshasayee, Magpie Blue, MEMES, One Nine and Swim School will perform at the event on April 24th

Scotland’s award-winning Wide Days music convention will take place in the capital from April 23rd to 25th and will host a variety of speakers from the music industry and beyond over three days. Six emerging Scottish acts have now been announced as part of the Wide Days mentoring program and will continue to present their material on the second night of the event.

The showcase performances, which are organized in collaboration with the PRS Foundation and Ticketmaster New Music, will take place in succession at two venues in Edinburgh on April 24th. The night begins in the Teviot Debating Hall with experimental songwriter Kapil Seshasayee, singer-songwriter Magpie Blue and indie pop star Swim School. Then it goes on in La Belle Angele with the hip-hop artists Billy Got Waves & Joell., The rock duo MEMES and Pop Two – piece one nine.

The diverse range of showcase acts was selected in consultation with broadcasters, journalists, organizers and books. A limited number of free tickets are available to the public via online registration.

Swimming school / credit: Jannica Honey

“It was extremely difficult to limit it to six acts, which reflected the healthy state of the Scottish music scene,” said Olaf Furniss, founder of Wide Days. “We are very grateful to all the artists who applied and the network of selectors who played an invaluable role in the decision.”

Before the congress, the selected Showcase artists take part in a two-day mentoring program that covers topics such as advertising, welfare, media and income. The acts will continue to receive support for their music careers after the event.

In addition to the gigs, Wide Days recently announced the first sessions in their conference program to include a panel on musical martial artists, sales / label services using data and music videos. There will also be a new local hero strand with FLY Events founder Tom Ketley and seasoned agent and promoter Lisa Whytock from Active Events.

Other congress events include networking opportunities for industry delegates, including a music tour and a choice of whiskey or Scottish soft drink tasting. There will also be a festival takeover, with three festivals programming a stage each Saturday evening.

Find out more about Showcase artists 2020 and register for free tickets. For more information about Wide Days or purchasing Congress delegate passes, visit widedays.com/tickets.

<noscript><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/playlist/134FtCVafeudX1hDUPq7ib?si=O9t3gKqQQA---B1L6ZTZ0w&mc_cid=101f028004&mc_eid=855012c1d6" width="300" height="380"></noscript>

Broad days

Scotland’s most important music convention with networking opportunities and live entertainment.

Different venues: Edinburgh

Thu 23 Apr

Times to be confirmed / £ 25– £ 105

Fri 24 Apr

Times to be confirmed / £ 25– £ 105

Sat 25 Apr

Times to be confirmed / £ 25– £ 105