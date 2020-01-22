Why weak energy companies are unlikely to get a lifeline from higher oil prices

advertisement

Oil prices already lost a large part of their profits in December after the increase in global supply and the easing in the Middle East.

This is a warning for bond investors who expect higher oil prices as a lifeline for the competitive US oil and gas companies, whose defaults have increased.

According to FactSet data, prices for crude oil from the West Texas Intermediate brand, the US benchmark, temporarily stood at a seven-month high on the New York Mercantile Exchange at $ 63.27 a barrel on January 6 after the tensions between the US and the US Iran had increased after the murder of the United States, Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

But on Wednesday WTI for March delivery

CLH20, -3.94%

According to Dow Jones Market Data, the lowest settlement for a front-mont contract since December 3 was $ 56.74 a barrel due to fears of an oversupply of crude oil.

“We had a price hike before the end of the year and due to the recent problems with Iran,” said Ken Monaghan, co-director of High Yield at Amundi Pioneer, in an interview with MarketWatch. “But even if oil is $ 60, 62 or 63 a barrel, it doesn’t solve the problem for some E&P companies.”

Exploration and manufacturing companies were at the epicenter of energy outages, peaking at 33% at speculative US oil and gas companies (with a junk rating) during the 2015-2016 resource crisis, according to a recent Moody’s report.

While analysts at the rating agency do not believe that the energy shortfalls are likely to return to this flood mark, also because billions of euros of debt have already been swept away by bankruptcy courts, they see the potential for further problems.

The Moody’s team attributed the recent surge in energy junk bond failures to 12% in October from a low of 5% in January 2019 to a “bogged down, ongoing” cycle of the aftermath of the commodity crisis, but with problems The debt service occurred from “The Chain Along” from E&P companies to oilfield services, support transportation companies and midstream pipeline companies.

Power engineering and construction company McDermott International Inc.

MDR, -3.17%

filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Tuesday after struggling with the debt. According to a Wall Street Journal report, it is planned to go bankrupt with new property in the coming months and to provide bondholders with a minimal recovery.

McDermott is one of eight energy companies that CreditSights classified as potentially at risk for 2020 on Wednesday.

CreditSights pointed out that nearly a quarter of the $ 170 billion in energy debt contained in the closely following ICE B. of the AUS High-Yield Index was non-performing at year-end, a category reserved for bonds with an Spreads of more than 1,000 basis points are traded over a risk-free benchmark.

It is also a category that CreditSights considers to be strongly correlated with future default rates.

Meanwhile, Moody’s believes the recent multi-year decline in junk-rated energy company failures is due to “investor-provided liquidity versus a significant improvement in the industry fundamentals.” In other words, a decade of ultra-low global interest rates has meant that investors have been getting faster at debt to weaker US energy companies, even though yields have plummeted.

Last Thursday, yields on the BB-rated portion of the US high-yield bond market, which is considered less risky as it comes closest to investment grade, fell from 6.30% to a record low of 3.89 %. in January 2019, according to a JPMorgan message to customers on Wednesday.

According to their chart, only a fraction of the sector’s bond is currently trading at yields of 10% and higher, even though the 30-year average of US high yield bonds is 9.8%.

JPMorgan data

High yields are actually not very high

However, the appeal of today’s low interest rates has clearly resulted in companies with loans of $ 21.9 billion in new high-yield bonds that, according to JPMorgan data, refinanced existing debt with the exception of $ 4.6 billion endeavor.

“The starting point was an increase in appetite for higher yields in November,” Brian Robertson, general manager of Pacific Asset Management, told MarketWatch. “In the midst of the turmoil in the Middle East, there was a window of rising oil prices that gave energy issuers the opportunity to enter the new emissions market.”

However, refinancing old debts by selling new bonds can be a key for companies trying to avoid default, as this delays the repayment date when the debt matures and ideally also lowers their total borrowing costs.

However, the robust refinancing activity from 2020 will only make up a fraction of the debt that will fall due in the high-energy US high-yield bond and credit sectors. There JPMorgan analysts recorded a whopping $ 1.1 trillion in debt between 2022 and 2000 by the end of 2024.

“With yields falling 200 basis points year over year, issuers should continue to chop wood on the capital markets as soon as opportunities arise,” they write.

The more favorable environment has led some investors to buy bonds from energy companies in the lower CCC rating range, a category that borders on default but can also offer yields in the range of 10% and higher.

However, a team of Goldman Sachs high-yield analysts wants bond investors to be careful.

“Don’t expect higher oil prices,” Goldman analysts led by Lotfi Karoui said in a recent customer release that the bank’s commodity strategists predict that Brent Crude’s oil price will remain around $ 60 a barrel this year becomes .

“The emission helps save time, but we have found that we will still see high-yield energy failures,” Robertson said, while underlining that some companies “quite a bit, even at oil prices of $ 60 a barrel” are challenged “.

“Without higher oil prices, we continue to expect them to potentially go bankrupt,” he said.

