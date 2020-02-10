Riot Grrrl and Nu-Metal may not seem to be the most compatible among the genre mashups, but in the case of London-based newcomer Wargasm, bridging social attitudes and party-starting fever works wonders. Founded by ex-dead! The guitarist Sam Matlock and his friend, the singer / bassist Milkie Way, the punk duo want to spread a positive message and have a damn good time.

“When my old band broke up, I wanted to explore the Riot Grrrl sound first,” begins Sam, who sings alongside Milkie in Wargasm. “I was looking for someone with the same passion to start a multi-gender project with me. I met Milkie, who I knew from her work as a [music photographer] Girl In The Pit, and we started to write and start formulating a sound. Much of our style is due to the fact that when you listen to music and it’s 3 a.m., everyone always tries to play something “better”, but the best thing you can do is put on Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff. That was the real spark for us. People are afraid to admit that they love these cheesy blasts, but when they show up, the rooms go insane and everyone knows the words. We wanted to use that feeling in our own music. “

Given how bands like SHVPES, Loathe and Poppy have successfully integrated Nu-Metal tropics into their recent productions, Sam and Milkie are keen to make Wargasm make songs that are fun above all.

“We wrote about the Kardashians and Terminator. There are pop culture references everywhere in our music,” says Milkie of the band’s lyrics. “Many bands in the rock scene take themselves too seriously. We want to bring back some good times and humor . ”

“We write a lot about this golden age of technology we’re in,” added Sam. “Social separation is a big deal. Some of our music is about accepting technology and rebel against it. “

Despite the fun they have, Wargasm obviously has a more serious side. To get this message out to the masses, the band has worked out a 2020 plan that focuses on getting more singles out, rather than jumping straight into album format. Milkie argues that streaming “has given this generation of musicians a lot of creative freedom that allows them to lay tracks, have fun, and develop as an artist.”

There are also big things on the agenda, including an appearance at the Download Festival in June.

“We’re going to damn blow up the tent!” Sam enthuses. But when it comes to live shows, Wargasm’s main goal is to give young female fans a great time.

“I grew up in Northern Ireland and wasn’t allowed to download when I was a teenager. I’m really happy to share such a special experience with so many people,” says Milkie. “The main thing I want to see is a fuck load of girls in the box who are trying and having a good time in a safe environment. To see that from the stage the world would mean to me. “