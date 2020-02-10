The population of young Sheri has also improved noticeably by 6.19 percent.



The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE) announced today that due to the annual ban on fishing and trade in Arabian safis (rabbit fish) and sheris (emperor), surveys of fishermen at landing sites show that the populations of the two species are thriving.

According to the results of the survey report prepared by the ministry in the landing areas and collected from the data of registered boats, fishermen and owners of excursion boats and divers, the fish stocks caught by fishermen before and after enforcement of the ministerial provisions were compared. Decision No. 501 of 2015, which the Fishing and trade in these species has resulted in a 30.8% increase in Safi and a 9.4% and 8.5% increase in the average size and length of fish caught.

For Sheri, the catch has increased by 17.4 percent and its length has grown by 8.06 percent, which corresponds to an average of 67 cm. The population of young Sheri has also improved noticeably by 6.19 percent.

Ahmed Mohammed Alzabi, director of the MOCCAE Department for Marine Research Centers, said: “The results of the survey show that fishermen are more aware of the importance of complying with federal legislation to protect fish stocks and improve their sustainability. Ministerial Order No. 501 of 2015, issued by MOCCAE, prohibits both species from fishing, as well as trading their local and imported by-products on the UAE markets during their breeding season and prohibits any form of import and re-export, whether fresh, frozen, salted, smoked or packaged – at that time. “

He added: “Sheri and Safi are among the most important indigenous fish species. Due to high consumer demand, they have faced overfishing in the past and have not been able to naturally replenish their populations. The ban relieved this pressure and gave fish enough time given reproduce. “

In order to achieve the goal of conserving fish stocks in the waters of the United Arab Emirates, MOCCAE urged the fishermen to release all the Safi and Sheri fish accidentally caught in their fishing gear during the blocking period.

Breaches of the ban will be punished under Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2012, which imposes administrative penalties for violations of living aquatic resources and fishing.

Staff reporter