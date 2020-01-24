advertisement

In the fall of 1933, James W. Gerard appeared on the front page of the New York Times Book Review for the Jews. Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf had just been published in English, and Gerard, America’s former ambassador to Germany, appeared in print.

Sure, Gerard wrote, if the Americans could condemn massacres in Armenia or concentration camps in Cuba, “we all have the right to criticize, boycott … to block public opinion” against Germany’s increasing attacks on Jews.

Gerard’s criticism was neither Germany nor its leader. “Hitler is doing a lot for Germany,” he wrote. “(H) is the unification of the Germans, its destruction of communism … its containment of the parliamentary government, so unsuitable for the German character; its protection of the right to private property is good, and finally what the Germans do is their own territory their own business, apart from one thing – the persecution and practical expulsion of the Jews. ”

For Gerard, the Jews were “an intellectual and harmless race” – a poorly treated people who politely contributed to art and science; who had never been a traitor and had never complained.

Gerard’s good deeds might have ended there if it hadn’t been a day in New York’s Union Square in 1934 – when was he supposed to spy on a communist rally, but a lot of Jews? While urban Jews in the 1930s would hardly have raised their eyebrows at the sight of Jewish socialists or communists in a public square, Gerard was horrified – so much that he felt compelled to warn America’s Jews.

In October of this year, Gerard entered an elegant temple of reform in northern New Jersey to make a speech: “As a friend of the Jewish people,” he said, “I would like to say if the American nation ever came up with the idea that the Jewish race and communism are tantamount to the possibility of a pogrom in the United States that makes the tsar era in Russia seem like a small parade. “He urged” the country’s responsible Jews “to act against Jews who oppose the Would join communism.

Jewish leaders started wild damage control. In editorials and speeches, they tried to correct Gerard’s impressions. Most of the Jews were not Communists; most communists, not Jews. The reality, of course, was that American Jews were by no means a single group that should be disciplined through a memo to their leaders (even if Jews had agreed).

Real Jews weren’t the “symptom-free” type James Gerard believed in real life – and they weren’t as homogeneous as America’s concerned Jewish leaders said. In the midst of the Depression, with increasing anti-Semitism in the United States and the rise of Fascism in Italy, Germany and soon also in Spain, Jews with a wide range of religious and political backgrounds organized themselves as if their lives depended on it. Intellectual? Maybe. Harmless? Not if they could change it.

But as the local effects of the Gerard debacle made clear, the American Jews were by no means in agreement. In Philadelphia, for example, a Jewish police officer named Jacob Gomborow asked local Jews to heed Gerard’s warning. Gomborow insisted that Jewish communists should not be seen with the rest of the Jewish community, even if they were all working against Hitler’s rise. He personally excluded the Jewish Communists and their black non-Jewish Communist allies from the city’s major anti-Nazi rally in 1933.

Gomborow was alarmed at how many Jewish “subversives” were in the city; how pleasantly they celebrated Passover as a radical festival; How they raised a new generation of their atheistic children in Jewish workers’ schools and how they got together and organized with non-Jewish black radicals forever.

On this #MayDay we are inspired by Jewish organizers from history and stand in solidarity with the workers. This photo, taken on May 1, 1909 during a May 1 parade in New York, shows two young women with signs in Yiddish and English that read: “Abolish slavery!” pic.twitter.com/ZF2jX1497X

– Jewish Women’s Archives (@jwaonline) May 1, 2019

It bothered Gomborow deeply that these radicals were so stuck – indeed glorious in staying Jewish. He wanted her out. He preferred to rename them “descendants of Jewish parents” and he wanted religious, “responsible” Jews to unite to drive them out of the community. Who knew? Gomborow mused during a speech. Perhaps it would go down in history that the movement to tell the world that “a Jew cannot be a Communist and a Communist cannot be a Jew” was born that night.

Unfortunately, the detective’s timing was premature. In the 1930s, when Jews like Jacob Gomborow judged more secular or left-wing Jews as illegitimate, this was of limited importance. With a lively, widespread, and openly Jewish left, American Jews who felt judged in a circle could easily go away and find related spirits in one of hundreds of other Jewish organizations.

That would change with the Cold War. In the midst of a new red terror, what was once just a contempt for one Jewish faction for another was now supported by the power of the state, which destroyed the social infrastructure of the Jewish left, persecuted its leaders, and left silent millions who watched with fear. This political pressure was accompanied by the pressure to adopt a different kind of Jewish identity.

Post-war politics pushed Jews (and others) of European descent into the suburbs, where religion was recognized, but open ethnicity was a source of shame. In the 1950s, even non-religious Jews often found that the easiest way to find friends and build community was to enter the life of a synagogue.

The changes that American Jews underwent in the 1950s – both the political traumas and the privileges that many had access to – enabled viewers to believe that Jews were a religious, politically conservative, and peaceful group. While this is contrary to the experience of most Jews in recent US history – not to mention their voting patterns – it is an image that some Jewish leaders have carefully protected.

This unclouded image of Jews is pleasing to some non-Jews. Some feel so safe and know who Jews are that they seek public advice on who is a “real” Jew. There have been many such “authentications” and evictions in the past year, with high profile non-Jews such as Rudy Giuliani and Washington Examiner commentator Tiana Lowe raising doubts about the Jewish references of personalities such as George Soros and Bernie Sanders.

Suddenly everyone has authority who is a Jew: from Lowe, who proudly celebrates her grandfather’s service to the Nazi-allied Chetniks, to Trump’s wingman “more Jewish than Soros” Giuliani, who spreads conspiracy theories about shady Jews behind the scenes US President himself, who closely monitors “disloyal” Jews.

Judaism is fine for these non-Jews; “Actual Jews, however, are a problem,” said scientist Steven Weitzman, referring to his research on J. Edgar Hoover. The infamous FBI director, who led decades of oppression against Jewish radicals, “could not really acknowledge that there could be an authentic, non-religious, secular Jewish culture – the leftist Jewish culture associated with Yiddish and New York. For him, this Kind of Jews weren’t actually Jews, and it’s almost as if he had to defend Judaism against that kind of Jew. ”

These leaders, who appear to be troubled by anti-Semitism only when they can blame others, feel more qualified than the Jews to defend and define Jewish identity. And why not? They – and we – are products of a world in which centuries of Christian rulers have been invested in what the symbolism of the Jews means to them – and much less interested in the fate or needs of real Jews made of flesh and blood.

The same is true if politicians today use Jewish fears as a means to attack political opponents or prevent political reforms – even now when we have barely recovered from the raw shock of the attacks on Jews in New York and New Jersey.

We are in a strange situation today in which many powerful conservative interests express their love for Jews and paint themselves as our defenders. For a people who have recently been abandoned by most countries in the world and are facing new outbreaks of violence in America, this is seductive.

It is also hollow. Real coalitions are difficult. They build on people who are interested in working with us, but who may be suspicious. They are forged by a thousand different mistakes, failures, and disappointments, with people who are still there when the dust clears, maybe disappointed by us, but are willing to try again to get it right.

NEW: President Trump: “I think every Jewish people who vote for a Democrat either shows complete ignorance or great loyalty.” Pic.twitter.com/E3jSpbxMH7

– NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2019

When politicians or right-wing influencers express their love for Jews while thinking about the exploitation of divisions that affect us – Jews who do not deserve protection, capitalize on conflicts between us and other groups and accidentally spin off anti-Semitic tropics we wonder if what you really love is not Jews in themselves, but our benefit to them as symbols. If it is the latter, there is little difference between those who profess our friends and those who profess our enemies.

The Trumps and Giulianis and even the Gerards of this world are not new. Both in our history and in our myths of origin, we have long had to deal with non-Jewish leaders who prefer Jews to be “loyal”: to conform and not to complain. Some, like Gerard, who may have really wanted to save us from pogroms, are interested in our well-being. Others, like certain modern politicians, see us as game characters that are useful for their personal gain.

The same applies to Jewish leaders. Especially in times when we feel dangerous, some hope to ensure our safety by appeasing more powerful people, and some manipulate our fears to protect their own power.

It’s not just a Jewish joke to say that Jews can complain well. In an unequal world, this is a valuable skill to have and share. Our security may ultimately be the very difficult task of finding the others about whom we have to “complain” about building real friendships with them, despite all the disappointments we experience and rewriting them Rules of the game together.

April Rosenblum writes about race, class, Jewish identity and movement formation. She is currently working on a micro-history of black-Jewish relations in the 20th century. Her essays have appeared in the Washington Post, Class Lives: Stories from Our Economic Divide, The International Encyclopedia of Revolution and Protest, Sincere Outrage: A Jewish Call for Justice, Bridges, and Afn Shvel. Twitter: @homeandfreedom

