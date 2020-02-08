The characters from the Star Wars predecessors were among the least developed characters in the entire series. Maybe it was because of Lucas’ writing or just because of the abundance of characters in the prequel trilogy, but to make a long story short, not everyone got the development they needed. This made certain characters look a bit cool, but the thing is, they could have been a lot cooler if they were washed out more. Though they have not received this treatment in the films, they have certainly seen much more development elsewhere.

I’m talking about the Star Wars novels, comics and TV shows. All of this should be a continuation of the Star Wars lore to expand certain events. This includes the clone wars, the remaining days of the republic, and the years before the clones attacked. No matter what you think about the Star Wars forerunners, the books explain a lot about what happens between these films. It is not only interesting, but also succeeds where the prequels have failed. Whatever the character didn’t get all the time to shine in the prequels, he definitely found it in the books.

Well, to make it clear, I’m not going to talk about the best characters from the prequels. I’m going to talk about five characters from the forerunners that weren’t developed enough from the movies, but that were washed out well in other media.

Now let’s get down to business and go through the five Star War prequel characters who are better than you think. In this case, may the Force be with me.

5. Jango fat

The deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy? Check. A guy who can kill Jedi? Check. The guy who served as a clone template for the clone army? Check. Jango Fett was cool when we first saw him, but like other prequel characters, his time was short. Jango was the assassin hired to kill Padme and went from head to toe with Obi-Wan. Yes, that’s great, but then Mace Windu quickly beheaded him. A lot of untapped potential. The Star Wars prequels gave this character the ultimate legacy, as its clones served as the main downfall of the Jedi. Oh, and of course his death paved the way for Boba Fett, who also died fairly quickly.

The Star Wars comics featured Jango from a farming family. He was saved by the Mandalorians after his family was killed and raised as their own. Once he became a senior member of their creed, he became a leader during the Mandalorian Civil War. During this time, he was attacked by Jedi and could only kill at least six of them with his superior fighting skills. The rumors about a bounty hunter strong enough to kill Jedi caught Count Dooku’s ears and a plan was worked out.

The game “Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” has fully explained this. Dooku asked Jango to kill one of his rogue apprentices as a final test to determine if the rumors were true. Jango was successful, and this prompted Dooku to give him the chance to serve as a clone template. In Attack of the Clones, Jango briefly mentioned how he was hired, but no details were given. His origins, his time as a Mandalorian leader, and his recruitment by Dooku were explained in detail in the comics and in his own game. Not too many characters get their own game, that tells you something.

4. Qui-Gon Jinn

The Star Wars prequels started their hero introductions with Qui-Gon Jinn. He was Obi-Wan’s master and the character responsible for finding Anakin. He also insisted that Anakin was the chosen one and offered to train him. We all know what happened afterwards, but like Jango, we haven’t got enough of him. Qui-Gon may have been the protagonist of The Phantom Menace, but he spent a lot of time being strict, and his involvement felt a little forced. Nevertheless, he represented the calm qualities of the Jedi Masters, but served the Jedi Council as an outsider. He was almost Anakin’s master until Darth Maul killed him.

In the comics and novels, Qui-Gon’s rebellious stance on the council was explained. He thought he was going with his gut, even if it meant going against the advice. He had two apprentices in front of Obi-Wan, one of them named Xanatos, who turned to the dark side. In a rare story arc, Qui-Gon had a lover, a Jedi companion, who died right before him. This almost made him face the dark side, but he was strong enough to resist. This would have been crucial for the prequels, as Qui-Gon may have taught Anakin how to take losses and prevent him from going to the dark side. And let’s not forget he was trained by Count Dooku and this was mentioned in Attack of the Clones. This might have played a role when Dooku went to the dark side, but was out of action.

3. Count Dooku

The Star Wars prequels had a lot of bad guys to offer, but none was more dynamic than Count Dooku. He was once a Jedi Master, but unlike Anakin, he didn’t need much seduction to turn. Dooku was disillusioned with the Republic’s overtime and even the Jedi Council. This led to him being discovered by Darth Sidious and with the promise of a more peaceful galaxy, Dooku became his apprentice. Dooku’s serenity and charisma separated him from other Sith Lords, but his background as a Jedi Master is the most fascinating thing about him. It was interesting to read his time as a Qui-Gons Master, his commitment to the Jedi Order and his growing excitement with them. It is a pity that Lucas did not go into this in the previous sections, as he could have explained why the Jedi Order could have been faulty.

2. General Grievous

General Grievous was featured in the Clone Wars cartoon. His live action debut in Revenge of the Sith was unsatisfactory as he was killed fairly quickly. He also had this constant cough that made him weaker. This was explained in the two-part Clone Wars cartoon in which he hit the screen with a bang. Grievous held up against five Jedi and would have killed almost all of them if the clones hadn’t intervened. What made him interesting was that he wasn’t sensitive to strength at all, just a droid. His origins were examined in the comics and revealed that he was a Kaleesh warlord who was already a clever warrior. His body was almost destroyed in a ship crash, but he was recovered by the separatists.

They gave him cybernetic improvements, turned him into a killer machine, and were then trained by the Count Dooku in the Jedi arts. This made him the ultimate killer machine and in comics and shows he was the greatest threat to the Jedi. It’s a shame we didn’t get this version in the movie.

1. Darth Maul

Why is Darth Maul so loved by many? It appeared in a Star Wars film and had three lines. The fans loved him so much that cutting him in half didn’t really kill him, and he was brought back. There are so many comics for Darth Maul, not to mention his inclusion in the cartoons. He was a villain in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, where the latter showed him how he experienced his final death. An aging Obi-Wan quickly killed him poetically, and ironically, both characters shared a respectful last moment with each other. Unexpectedly? Very much, but that only made Maul cooler.

He was one of the coolest characters from his predecessors because he had no dialogue. His devilish look and cold look were enough to scare someone. Maul’s presence dominated the screen enough to get everyone to notice him. At the end of The Phantom Menace, he killed an important character and apparently was finally gone. Nope. Maul’s backstory was explained in comics and other comics showed what he did after The Phantom Menace.

His brother Savage Oppress found him and helped him recover. What happened next was an interesting journey when he sought revenge on Obi-Wan and even Darth Sidious. He had many encounters with both in the cartoons and had to accept the loss of his brother. Darth Maul’s expanded stories showed that he was a villain forged by tragedy. He was a servant of darkness because he knew nothing else and ended up dying for it. His last words to Obi-Wan were: “He (Luke) will avenge us.”

Final thoughts

The forerunners should have rinsed out these characters more, but they have researched the books and shows well. The forerunners made them interesting, but they got convincing when their background stories were shown. What can we say Hooray for books and cartoons.