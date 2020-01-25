advertisement

“Emergence”, the mysterious ABC Studios TV thriller, made its debut in September 2019. The first season was captivating enough, but will the second season be worth a chance on our screens? Certainly. The plot is about a newly divorced chief of police, a teenager with an interesting background, and a series of twists that blur the lines between real life and fiction. This has made most viewers yearn for more. The series was originally produced to test the slot market on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. It has since seen a fair share of productions that started and were canceled after just a few episodes or after the first season. Viewers will be looking for “Emergence” tariffs in the coming weeks. In this article, we discuss five reasons why the “Emergence” show deserves another season.

1. The captivating action could turn viewers into enthusiastic fans

Away from the everyday television scripts of housewives and betrayal, “Emergence” has a refreshing storyline. A plane crashes and there is only one survivor. a young girl. When she took the girl to the hospital, they found that she had a total memory loss. She had no idea who she was, where she was going, her family, nothing. It creates a total gap. Police chief Jo Evans (Allison Tolman) has no family to contact and takes the girl home in a moment of compassion. Since the girl does not remember anything from her past, she takes on a new name Piper (Alexa Swinton). As with all crashes, an investigation begins and the chief of police reveals unusual evidence. The cause of the crash seems to go back 15 years. There were also unexplained electronic faults shortly before the plane crashed. The clues show that the crash had a lot to do with the girl Piper, who has unusual powers.

2. The main characters have an interesting dynamic

Police chief Jo Evans has a daughter, Mia (Ashley Aufderheide), who is the same age as the rescued girl Piper. The mother-daughter duo has a close relationship with Piper. The bond quickly turns into something completely different when they realize that there are people who want to harm Piper. It seems the rescued girl has more to offer than just the plane crash. It later turns out that Piper is not a human child, but an android who works with artificial intelligence. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Piper is also a dangerous Android. It has a deep contradiction. She is a self-developing robot and at the same time a young teenager who wants to be loved. Jo is taken with the person of the young girl and only accepts Piper’s identity if the Android gets “sick” and is healed by computer code. Jo is in the middle of something fascinating. As a police officer, she should take care of the criminal elements responsible for creating her indictment. As a mother, however, her maternal instinct makes her blind to the extreme danger that the girl poses to her and the rest of her human family.

3. Introduces the sensitive topic of the relationship between man and machine

This conflict between the reality of human emotions, especially love, and the coldness of artificial intelligence offers an excellent opportunity to start a heated discussion. “Emergence” can open the discourse on the relationship between man and machine through discussions and talks by media analysts and can become an everyday discussion. On the show, Jo, the policeman, shows the conflict between keeping an important secret secret and an efficient investigator. However, the plot becomes even more interesting when it turns out that it’s not just Jo who is involved in the bot. Mia’s father, Alex Evans (Donald Faison) and his ex-husband work for the company that developed the robot. Alex knows a lot about the potential danger the robot poses to his daughter and ex-wife. Alex is fired when the owner of the company he works for Richard Kindred (Terry O’Quinn) finds that Alex’s ex-wife is investigating her involvement in the development of the robot. The technology company has a very dark agenda for the creation of Piper. This phrase raises the question: is artificial intelligence as banal as it seems? This would lead to a good debate later in the program.

4. The viewers are ready for a surprise in this time window

“Emergence” was inserted into the slot on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. “Lost” was a long time winner in this window. The program ran from September 2004 to May 2010 with 121 episodes at a record level. When the show went off the air, “Lost” had an almost religious following with fans, memorabilia, and a “Lost” fan ecosystem. It received the high award for the “greatest television series of all time”. ABC has a long history of lost production in this segment after Lost. The list is impressive and the cancellations after “Lost” may just be a sign that the viewer’s appreciation is irrelevant in deciding to keep the show going. Lost’s storyline had a supernatural and a science fiction timbre, and it could be that this is the same magic that ABC is striving for with Emergence. What are the chances of emergence? Viewers hope that ABC will make a new decision regarding “emergence”.

5. Spectators love Emergence

What is a show when viewers don’t have enough fun turning into fans? “Emergence” receives great reviews from viewers. We hope this counts for something. Here is a short selection of some reviews from the IMDB.

“This episode is hands down the best show I’ve seen in a long time (ABC, NBC, CBS).” Bshaef-3422927, September 2019

“This show is not a rip-off, as another reviewer emphasized. The leadership is fantastic because it has so many roles. Djjoshuad25, September 2019

“Finally something other than a reality or a stutter on TV! The course of the show is clear from the start … ”calibnv25, September 2019

“Great start to a series! Great premiere. Great story, great cast! I’m all there! “John-186025, September 2019

“I’m not going to tell you why, you have to take care of yourself, but the first two episodes were fine, just fine. I would say like a 6, maybe a 6.5. The third episode was about 8.5 Real improvement. ”Marclashart16, October 2019

“Beautiful thriller with the perfect cast that interests you.” Jjzigler14, October 2019

Conclusion

The only fly in the proverbial “emergence” ointment is the TV ratings, apart from the reader reviews. TV develops its program based on a price list provided by The Nielsen Company. In order to receive sample data, the company enters families as a test group. The family is then asked to watch how they watch TV over a period of time. This data is used by stations to monitor and decide shows. It is important that this data also influences advertising revenue. ‘Emergence’ has not developed well. They started with less than attractive ratings, as can be seen in the television series Finale, which offers real-time show ratings. For “Emergence” and at the end of 2019, the numbers continued to decline. There are viewers and then there are reviews. Who will ABC listen to?

