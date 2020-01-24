Why the record amount of $ 1.2 trillion in junk-rated debt is due is worrying

advertisement

Weaker companies that have borrowed at low interest rates in the past ten years may want to keep their fingers crossed for the next five years.

This is when a record $ 1.2 trillion debt is due to speculative or junk-rated companies, just as slower domestic and global economic growth has impacted several key industries, Moody’s Investors Service warned on Thursday.

The boom in corporate credit since the great recession in 2008 has led to warnings from regulators, investors and financial stability observers that a corporate debt bubble could end badly.

A key question was: when?

Moody’s suggests that market pressure is drawing closer as it now has a “negative” outlook on nine industries where junk-rated companies will have $ 223 billion in debt by the end of 2024 just two sectors last year with $ 86 billion in debt due.

“Negative prospects suggest earnings growth is slowing or slowing, which can result in rating downgrades,” wrote a Moody’s team led by Anastasija Johnson.

Bond investors were concerned about the possible downgrades of the ratings resulting from this credit cycle, mainly because lower ratings – or even the hint of cuts – can lead to broader bond and credit spreads, or the amount of compensation that a bondholder may have towards one risk-free requires benchmark to own the debt.

More expensive debt is often a sign of distress and a higher likelihood that a borrower will be in arrears, which can also cause liquidity to dry up for a company or for parts of an entire business sector.

This chart shows the sectors with the most junk ratings until 2024.

Moody’s Investors Service

Wall of maturing junk debt

The graph includes the debts of the telecommunications, manufacturing and automotive industries. Moody’s has added these areas to the list of industries with negative prospects. This year, Ford engines are also part of the car bucket

F, -0.22%

Moody’s said $ 160 billion in corporate bonds matured, causing the Detroit automaker’s credit rating to drop to junk in September.

Ford continues to have investment grade ratings from S&P and Fitch, which by Wall Street standards means that the bonds can be included in top-class corporate bond indices.

Ford, whose market cap was replaced by Tesla Inc. earlier this month

TSLA + 0.46%

It was announced on Wednesday that $ 2.2 billion in pre-tax will accrue in the fourth quarter on pension obligations that will reduce net income.

However, an important factor for debt-intensive companies will be whether the Federal Reserve maintains credit flow and the US economy chugs a bit higher long enough for it to refinance itself.

Moody’s underlined that high-yield bond issuance rose 62% to $ 282 billion last year, “given a more accommodative monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and tighter spreads” that helped last year significantly increase the five-year terms to reduce.

check-Out: This is why corporate bond investors want to consider Ford’s downgrading to “junk”.

