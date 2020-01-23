Why the new Hayley Williams album is called Petals For Armor - Kerrang!

advertisement

Yesterday Paramore singer Hayley Williams released the first taste of her upcoming solo album Petals For Armor with Simmer. But where does the album name come from? Well, it was inspired by visions of flowers and Hayley’s philosophy to stay vulnerable.

“It’s part of a text in Simmer,” Hayley said, speaking to Annie Mac of BBC Radio 1. “A while ago I went to this skull-sacral masseuse. Maybe many people consider that a kind of woo-woo witch doctor, but I will take all the help I can get. I lay on her table and started to make these weird scary visions of flowers grow out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque, but I realized at the time that there was a lot that was trying so hard to grow out of me and it would hurt to do it. “

She continued: “For me, it is a bit of a mantra to stay soft in a very, very hard world and feel pain, and let everything come to you and try to release something that can cash it all in – even if in the beginning it is ugly.

“The text reads: ‘Wrap yourself in petals for armor’ because I felt better and better as the way I could best protect myself is to be vulnerable and to be in pain at certain moments and also to be delighted at certain moments to feel times. “

“As long as I remain soft for those things – and am open to allowing those things in and out of myself – then I can actually survive the world a lot easier than if I stay hard and keep my fists up all the time.”

Hayley had been teasing Petals For Armor for days and shared an ASMR-style video of heavy breathing and a flowing dream landscape of dark trees and cloudy forest.

“I’m so ready and incredibly humble to share this project,” Hayley said in a statement. “It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing Petals for Armor. And I was able to get my hands a bit dirtier than normal when it came to instrumentation. “

Petals For Armor must be released on May 8.

