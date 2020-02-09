SIMILAR POSTS

This Tuesday evening, as the results of this year’s New Hampshire presidential election became known, the Conners will respond in real time to the news, in live episodes recorded and broadcast for each coast.

In “Live from Lanford” (broadcast Tuesday at 8 / 7c on ABC), Mark will follow the results of New Hampshire elementary school with Harris for a school report, who disagrees with the election process and believes that the impact of money on politics is real Change is impossible. The rest of the Conners, in turn, share their different views on why they think everyone should vote, and offer the perspective of the working class that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love, but who will be the least pissed off. “

(All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise, played by guest star Katey Sagal, gets an opportunity that may send her away from Lanford and cause the family to interfere in Dan’s complicated relationship with her by giving his girlfriend a surprise gives farewell party.)

Series creator Bruce Helford came up with the idea for not just a live episode, but one that responded in real time to ABC News ‘coverage on Conners’ television screen. “So whatever happens, you can blame me!” He said laughing to TVLine on the TCA press tour last month.

Explaining the decision to add a live news phrase to the live phrase, he said, “I always felt like you were only doing one show live, so what? Everyone is waiting for someone to make a mistake, that’s all. We played live on the Drew Carey Show (which Helford also created), but we added an improvisation element to make things happen that could be interesting in any way. And with The Conners, no matter what we do, we’re a bit overwhelmed when it comes to politics. They are also working-class families and are the most affected by what is happening in this country. You will really be hit. “

As the characters stream into and out of the living room, where Mark and Harris watch the primary returns reported, they will comment on this and we’ll see what happens.

In fact, they’ll see what happens twice as the live episode is recorded a second time for the West Coast and the characters react to a different coverage than the first run.

“The first time we do it (for the east coast) it will be an early return. And later it will be more about the results, ”said Helford. “It is nice because it gives us the opportunity to say something meaningful about the process and to express it in a unique Conners way.”