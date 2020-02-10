Maybe January has something special. I have been looking for a plausible theory for years why the January barometer should work – and why the direction of the stock market should be predicted in the first month of the year from February to December. I have argued on numerous occasions that even if the January Barometer’s track record meets traditional standards of statistical importance, we should not follow it unless such a theory exists.

My wait could finally be over thanks to a study published in the International Review of Financial Analysis in October 2017. The study, titled “The January Sentiment Effect on the US Stock Market” was carried out by two finance professors: Zhongdong Chen from the University of Northern Iowa and Phillip R. Daves from the University of Tennessee.

The theory of the professors says that many investors make 401 (k) asset allocation decisions throughout January. Your decision in January will affect how much of each of your subsequent 11 monthly 401 (k) contributions will go to the stock market. They found support for this theory by focusing on the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (ICS): when this index rises in January, the stock market performs above average from February to December.

They found further support for their theory as they measured the effects of a mood surge in the other 11 months. They found no effects similar to those in January.

The professors add that the January Sentiment Effect (JSE) is statistically more effective than the January Barometer. In fact, after checking the JSE, they found that the January barometer is disappearing – but not the other way around. This is welcome news this year as the January barometer predicts a decline by year end and the JSE is slightly positive.

This study by the JSE contains both good and bad news for 2020. The good news is that the ICS value at the end of January was higher than that at the end of December, suggesting that the stock market was for the rest of 2020 should have an upward weighting.

The bad news is that the rise in ICS in January was quite modest – from 99.3 to 99.8, an increase of just half a percent. According to the econometric model that the professors calculated from the historical data, this means only a small increase in the expected return on the stock exchange: only 10 basis points per month above normal for the rest of 2020, which is just a little over 1% for the whole February to December. That may not be enough to even pay the transaction costs.

In any case, a great qualification is appropriate: The surveys on which the monthly ICS measurements are based are not carried out exclusively this month. For example, the data stop for publication on January 31 was the 27th of the month, and for December reading it was before Christmas. The increase from 99.3 to 99.8, however modest it was, does not reflect how investor sentiment changed in January. Part of the increase in January may actually have occurred in late December. Likewise, the mood in the last four days of January will only change in February.

In addition, Daves said in an interview that in some of the ICS ‘early years, the interviews were typically conducted in the first half of the month. For this reason, he and his colleague conducted their study on the assumption that they had to wait until the end of February before assessing whether consumer sentiment rose or fell in January. Further research is needed to know with certainty that the relevant variable today is the difference between the measurements from late January and late December.

However, Daves added that he would worry if the ICS saw a large decline in February. In the meantime, you may not want to use the January ICS surge as an occasion to exercise caution. Given that the January barometer is negative, it is comforting to know that another seasonal pattern based on January offers at least some reason for optimism.

Mark Hulbert regularly writes articles for MarketWatch. In his Hulbert Ratings, investment newsletters are tracked, for which a flat fee is charged. He can be reached at [email protected]

Read: The long-time bull says he is sitting on cash before a possible market correction

More: Excessive optimism on the stock markets indicates further declines