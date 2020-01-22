advertisement

Reality television has slowly become one of the most viewed genres on television today. The genre, which is influenced by the need to follow the lives of its participants, offers viewers an exclusive insight into the life of the stars. There are a lot of reality shows on the air today. Most of them focus on the dramatic life of the stars in them, such as holding with the Kardashians, the Real Housewives franchise, and the Love and Hip Hop franchise. There is also another branch of the genre that aims to affect life differently. Shows like Survivor, Diesel Brothers, Extreme Makeover and Homestead Rescue all have a different purpose. For the latter, their goal is to provide Americans with affordable housing and adequate housing. These shows appeal to a wider audience because they look authentic and as such have existed for a long time.

Here are some reasons why Homestead Rescue could last forever:

advertisement

1. The show focuses on obvious improvements

We saw shows like this on air. A good example would be the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition show. The show was intended for people who had poor accommodations and turned their homes into quaint villas and condos. While it was all glamor and glamor for everyone involved, the show faced setbacks because it offered its attendees the best homes they couldn’t afford in the long run. Most owners of the new luxury homes had to face foreclosures because they were unable to meet triple or sometimes quadruple utility bills and loans. Everything is different at Homestead Rescue. Marty Raney and his children do not want to give their homeowners exaggerated houses. The trio only wants to help Americans find affordable houses and live off the power grid. Because of the limited time available to the homesteads, the raneys had to focus on making adjustments and improvements that could easily be made in a short timeframe. According to us, the team is focused on reusing materials to reduce the costs that come in a truly homely way.

2. Marty Raney and his children can be assigned

Unlike other makeover shows, in which the moderators and half of the crew consist only of television personalities, Marty Raney and his children are actually assignable. Raney has lived outside the grid and understands what it takes to live in the wild outside of civilization. His daughter Misty Raney is a farmer and his son Matt Fischer and hunter. The combined skills and knowledge of these trios help to make the show much more interesting, as each of them makes contributions to their different areas of expertise.

3. It’s not Marty Raney’s first reality rodeo

Marty Raney has not only experience in off-grid life, but also experience in reality television. Raney was a candidate in Survivor Alaska and he could get a feel for what it was like to live in the wild. This plays an important role when it comes to the Discovery Channel shooter finding more viewers because the viewer wants to use the skills he has acquired in the reality competition show on his own show.

4. Homestead Rescue is authentic

While there’s no denying that a bit of a screenplay is written for reality shows to provide more drama and hold on to viewers and audiences, some take a different turn. Speaking to Reality Blurred, Marty Raney said he was approached by Discovery Channel and was given a show where he was allowed to build real homes for real people with real homes. Before accepting the gig, he explained that he would not record the show unless it was as authentic as possible. He admits that there are situations in which scripts are created, but only argues that the scripts are controlled and that producers are not allowed to go overboard. He further explained that Discovery Channel and Raw Productions were thrilled with the idea of ​​a truly authentic reality makeover show and it was a wise decision to take the channel back to its roots. As Marty Raney talked about how Homestead Rescue is made, he explained that while the team first enters the house, he and his children get permits and what not. He gets no clue as to what his next project would be like until he arrives at the site, and he likes the organic and authentic challenge that exists.

5. No discrimination

Marty Raney said that in his various challenges he sometimes meets new homeowners who try to live a simple life. He states that this is the most interesting way and gets a chance to show them what it means to have a home outside of their normal life, and does not resort to screaming or discrimination. This gives viewers the opportunity to see Marty Raney from a soft side.

What is the Homestead Rescue show about?

As the name suggests, Homestead Rescue is a reality show with a central and impressive cast of a father and his two children who want to provide all the help to families who want to live an idyllic and simple life away from the power grid They need to improve their struggling homestead in the wild in amazing success stories. Actors Marty, Misty, and Matt Raney want to show everyone that homesteading is about taking care of yourself and that you still get access to renewable energy and sustainable agriculture without neglecting modern life.

Summary

Homestead Rescue could have a long runtime on TV due to its reliability and authenticity. In contrast to other makeover shows, Marty and his children provide the residents with the appropriate skills to deal with the reduced life. At the end of each season, home residents always have a choice to return to civilization if they are above their heads and unable to live in the wild. This gives a new twist to the whole reworking situation in which families are always on their own when the cameras are no longer running. Homestead Rescue can be streamed on Discovery Channel.

advertisement