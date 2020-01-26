Why the Gospel was kissed by everyone during Mass

advertisement

Current practice in the Roman rite of the Catholic Church instructs the priest or deacon to kiss the book of the Gospels after the recitation. When in the presence of a bishop, cardinal or pope, the book will be carried to them and the senior church official will kiss the book instead.

The tradition of kissing the gospel during Mass is an ancient tradition with rich symbolism. Nikolaus Gihr explains in his book The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass: “The book of the Gospels, or rather, the holy text of the Gospels in general, represents our divine Savior himself and therefore was always (the same as the pictures of Christ) a subject of religious worship … After having tasted and experienced in the gospel how sweet the Lord is, how flawless his teaching, how good and refreshing his consolation and promises, the the priest’s heart overflows with happiness and joy, and he kisses the words of eternal life, to witness his deep reverence, his great and fiery love for them. “

The Second Vatican Council reiterated this belief that Jesus presents his present in a special way when his Word is proclaimed during Mass, “He is present in His word because He is the Self who speaks when the holy scriptures are read in the Church. “

This does not replace the actual presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, but is intended to remind us of the special power of God’s Word.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t surprise how early Christians wanted to kiss the book of the gospels when it was declared during Mass. This was done to express their love for God and a recognition of his presence in his Word.

In a book about Thomas Frederick Simmons mass, this history is explained by referring to various documents and other liturgies in the Eastern Church.

The Ordo Romanus describes the deacon, after reading the gospel, as giving the book to the subordinates, who then held it in front of his chasuble to be kissed first by the bishop and clergymen, and then by the people– ”

In Greek churches the same rule is observed … the priest, as prescribed in the section, seen in the ship, and the gospels are kissed by men, women, and children of the congregation. Benandot quotes the line from the Coptic liturgyThat the people should follow the example of the priests and kiss the book of the gospels when it was presented to them after being read.

This practice was common in different regions until the 13th century, when it was explicitly reserved for the clergy in the sanctuary.

Catholics are still encouraged to kiss the Bible, but not in the liturgy context. It makes sense why the older tradition of allowing everyone to kiss the gospel is no longer part of the liturgy, because it would essentially create a new “communion line” and extend the duration of the mass.

Nevertheless, it is a wonderful tradition, one that recognizes the power of Jesus’ words in the gospel.

