Supreme Leader Snoke was a very mysterious villain. He was terribly tall, terribly disfigured, and incredibly powerful. His first appearance as a hologram in The Force Awakens sparked the curiosity of many fans. Where did this mysterious villain come from? How powerful is he? How and why did he turn Kylo Ren on the dark side? These are just a few of the questions fans have had about the origins of Snoke, and the sequels are sure to answer them.

At least we all thought that until Kylo Ren killed him in The Last Jedi. All questions we had about Snoke were never answered and his time as a villain was shortened. The biggest crime this did to the character was the anti-climactic end of his bow. Take a look at him and you know there is a story to tell. He looked like someone had hit him with a lot of punch, and was still so powerful that he could forcefully torture someone without lifting a finger. That’s good for a bad guy, especially a Star Wars bad guy. Then why wasn’t he washed out?

His introduction to The Force Awakens made him Darth Sidious on steroids, but in a very flat twist it turned out that he was a farmer. Right, the guy who did the most damage to Rey without lifting a finger was just a pawn. Snoke had serious potential, but unfortunately it didn’t go anywhere. All the time that fans spent building fan theories about who he was was a waste. Ouch, that’s tough.

Speaking of Darth Sidious, he was actually the main opponent of Skywalker’s rise. Darth Sidious or Sheev Palpatine turned out to be the big bad head behind the sinister machinations of the new trilogy. What did he have to do with Snoke? Well, the beginning of Skywalker’s rise showed that Palpatine was indeed alive, albeit barely. He revealed to Kylo Ren that Snoke was one of the many clones he was trying to create, with the intention of using them as his peasants. With Snoke as a puppet, Palpatine could hide in the shadows while manipulating others to regain control of the galaxy.

It sounds like Palpatine is coming up with a plan. However, there was only one very crucial problem with this plan: How on God’s green earth did Palpatine come back ?! Darth Vader tossed him down a shaft where he was sure to dissolve and everything else that was left was on the Death Star when it exploded. Sure, that’s Star Wars and crazy things can happen, but there’s always a limit. When we see Palpatine again at the Rise of Skywalker, he sits comfortably and comfortably, but looks like a corpse. It looked like something from a horror movie and could have been interesting, but there was no explanation. How did Palpatine miraculously survive his apparent death in the return of the Jedi? Well, a Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary gives us an explanation.

We were informed of this by a report from Screen Rant courtesy of Ana Dumaraog. The report had the following to say:

“According to the cover book, Darth Sidious was brought to Exegol by his hooded cohorts, the Sith Eternals. These mysterious beings were not mentioned in the film, although it was explicitly a climate fight between Rey and her grandfather. Apparently they are Sith followers who were Palpatine loyalists. After the defeat of Darth Sidious in “Return of the Jedi” they brought him to Exegol and were able to revive him with “technology and occultism”.

That is all the book had to say about Palpatin’s return. Does it justify its presence in the Rise of Skywalker? The answer is absolutely not. This wild explanation was not investigated at all in the film and Palpatine simply reappeared as if he hadn’t been blown up twice. Who are the Sith Eternals? The visual dictionary admits that they weren’t in the movie and that’s bad. In addition to Darth Vader, Palpatine had other devoted followers and they played the crucial role of literally reviving him. Such characters should have been in the film and yet they weren’t there. Were they among the acolytes surrounding the frail palpatine? By the way, how does this cryptic explanation tell us where the huge fleet of Death Star Ships came from? The answer is that it is not, and that is why our questions do not become clearer.

The task of a film narrative is to explain how and why certain action points occur. The return of a big villain like Palpatine would have deserved an explanation, but the film didn’t. The explanation of his return was given in a book instead and the explanation of the book was also very unsatisfactory. No one had to read any books to answer questions from the original trilogy, as everything was explained pretty well. Palpatin’s return was not deserved, and the vague explanation we had behind his return was not good enough, so simple.

That being said, Palpatine is a bad guy we’ve seen before. In fact, he was the main opponent of the last two trilogies. This is where Snoke would fit in as a (ugly) fresh face for the franchise and as the new all-powerful Sith villain. Wait, was he a Sith at all? No, he was just a clone. This was a bad turn when Johnson killed him in The Last Jedi, causing Abrams to take the path of damage control. Abrams had to throw away any kind of back story and plans he had in mind for him. The worst result was replacing him with a bad guy we’ve seen too many times. Palpatine had his time, destroyed the Jedi, ruled the galaxy for decades, and then died.

Palpatin’s inclusion in Rise of Skywalker appeared to be just one last attempt to save the end because Snoke was gone. He was a bad guy Abrams chose first, then Johnson killed him. It’s a shame. There were many routes you could have taken with Snoke, but unfortunately we will never see them. The most memorable thing we got from him was another outstanding motion capture performance by Andy Serkis. It probably won’t be his last, so don’t worry.