Some might go ahead and say “duh” if they know anything about Sam Raimi’s work, while others may still be a little mystified because it is not quite as obvious. Sorry, had to work that in there just to make an impact. But in reality, Sam Raimi is probably one of the few who could really hope to bridge the MCU’s first real horror film, though it will remain a superhero film and there are two main reasons, namely Evil Dead Films and his Spider-Man films , If you’re still a little confused and wondering how both films fit this idea, you may have to watch them or just read about them since Raimi took over the Spider-Man project with Tobey Maguire many years ago and helped initiate it in the Evil Dead, a series that gave rise to one of the most sarcastic but still iconic heroes in Ashe, the chain saw and boomstick hero who had to fight a horde of evil dead from the very first film. Given that the main villain is supposed to be the sequel to Doctor Strange Nightmare and that it could get pretty hairy throughout the movie, since a creature that can control the dream world can come up with a large number of horrors, it’s likely that Sam Raimi is the type who can do it in the most convincing way.

The ability to close the gap between horror and comic films is invaluable at this point, as Doctor Strange acts on a completely different level than many heroes and his enemies are usually creatures and individuals who are just as straight out of the Horror comics could emerge considering that many of them are mystical or far beyond the other heroes in the Marvel universe. There are many other magical users in Marvel, but he has always been one of the greatest since he came on the scene, and during his run he was still the cartoon character he was supposed to be so long ago. This is something that Raimi has surpassed in the past and that he should hopefully be able to do something with at this time, as his unique touch on horror and comics is more than enough to reassure many fans that have seen what he can see and is already impressed. It is true that his Spider-Man films got off the rails after the first films since parts 2 and 3 were still popular, but it started a downward slide, which surprisingly meant the end of Maguire when it came down to it the web slinger went, but it is important to remember that he was the one who got it started and managed to get everyone excited.

Doctor Strange is definitely a different kind of film, in which magic is one of the main elements that make everything work, although unlike many other hero films, it works in such a way that something is delivered to the MCU that hasn’t been common until now the franchise has evolved over the years. Daniel Ricwulf from Screenrant has something interesting to say on the subject. Even in the first Doctor Strange film, Dormammu had a more cosmic feeling than anything else, despite its terrible appearance and obvious threat to Earth. Causing the malicious nightmare elevates things because the general terror factor is something Raimi knows how to do very well. It’s easy to believe that every film has its threats and exaggerated horrors, but there is always something else about a creature that can create nightmares from the ether, which makes it more attractive as a horror film than a straightforward hero film. Merging the two requires a certain level of skill and a director who works together and finds a way to connect them in a way that people enjoy.

Added to this, of course, is the presence of Wanda, the scarlet witch, a character who is a mutant in the comics but a changed person in the MCU who can manipulate energy in a very strange but impressive way. Her magical skills have changed with the comics over the years, but her ability to influence the minds of others and the material world around them has helped make Wanda one of the most dangerous people in the Marvel universe. CBR’s Brian Cronin has more to offer about how Wanda has changed during her time in Marvel. Suffice it to say that Sam Raimi has a very big task ahead of him in continuing Doctor Strange, but it’s also worth noting that it’s likely the guy who does it if someone does it. Given his horrified and heroic background, it must be impressive to see what he can do.