Why Project Luminous is so important to the Star Wars franchise

Project Luminous is simply a new life for Star Wars that will exist inside and outside the Skywalker legacy. Many of those who have read the books, the comics, played the games and watched the different series know that the characters and the galaxy were not idle even between the films, as there was still a lot going on and not everything about it turned constant war with the empire. Overall, Project Luminous sounds like a breath of fresh air that helps expand the Star Wars universe by telling new stories, offering new scenarios, and helping drive the franchise as more characters are revealed and new legends Allow yourself to unfold to refine the universe that George Lucas started so long ago. It is interesting to wonder what Lucas could think of it after his story went so far beyond his control, especially since he firmly believes that the canon of legends was never “his Star Wars”. What Disney has already done and will continue to do will continue to change the landscape, and with it the franchise, but it is a great hope that things will progress in such a way that the franchise’s integrity is maintained without striving to immerse it in another Rian Johnson phase one. ScreenRant’s Shane O’Neill has more to say in his own words.

The future of Star Wars is something that many people are grumbling about and worrying about now, as Rian Johnson is apparently still in the race to come back, while Taika Waititi is also being discussed as a director fascinate. Given what Taika has already done with his career, it could be a great blessing for the franchise and even a great revival of the love of epic history. But the direction is still something people will take with a large grain of salt, as Disney has made it clear that, even though they aren’t officially adopting the canon of legends, they’re always more than willing to pick parts of it and inject them at any time in the main story. It may feel a little insincere to some, and it may be a bit hypocritical, but many Star Wars fans are ready to take what they can get at this point. The most venomous fans are those who are willing to petition to get the last two films, The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, removed from the canon. Yes, it’s real, people actually tried to get their way by trying to get a film that was core to the Star Wars franchise from the records. I will be one of the many who say TLJ was by no means perfect and Rian Johnson shouldn’t be near a Star Wars movie again, but just trying to delete it from the recording is a mega step too far.

But to be fair, Project Luminous will need a large number of people to advance, as the Star Wars franchise is an expansive, global project that does quite a lot of things when it comes to creating epic stories that people can do has enjoyed enjoying, but there is so much more that can be revealed. While fans of the current generation may need to look up and refer to older dates when they look at Star Wars and its existence today, they will also live in an era in which the universe is constantly being rebuilt and expanded in a way that it does enable them to enable future fans to fully enjoy the fascinating experience Star Wars has to offer and the fun and gripping stories that many of us have enjoyed to the full over the years. No matter what anyone says, the story of Star Wars, which is of course multi-layered, has to change, evolve, adapt and become something completely different than the older fans are used to. We probably won’t agree with everyone included in the mix, but the nice thing is that we don’t have to because Project Luminous is a leap forward that allows Star Wars to keep growing so it doesn’t stagnate , Those who cannot deal with changes or deviations from Star Wars history must either adapt to them or be left in a past that will never change.

At this point, getting ahead with Star Wars and enjoying what’s to come is a success, but the hits are more than entertaining enough to keep many fans interested.

