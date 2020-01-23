Why Planned US Troops in Africa Are Worrying - Africa, Asia, and Australia

advertisement

Even when destroyed U.S. military aircraft smoldered from an Al Shabab attack that killed three Americans in Kenya this month, the Al Qaeda group sent a mocking message to African troops: The United States will fail you as well leave like the Kurds.

Islamic extremists are already taking advantage of possible cuts by the US military in Africa, which have led to a rare outcry between the parties in Washington. Legislators stress the need to counter China and Russia and curb an increasing threat from members of the Islamic group.

advertisement

Here’s a look at the issue that has worried some U.S. security allies as the U.S. is investigating the deadliest attack on its military in Africa since 2017.

U.S. and Niger flags placed side by side, Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger, April 16, 2018Carley Petesch, AP

What is at stake?

Concerned U.S. partners have pointed to the bad time to cut U.S. military presence: Africa’s extremist groups “set a record pace for activity in 2019” with more than 10,400 killings, doubling activity since 2013, the Africa Center for Strategic Studies said a new report.

The U.S. Command for Africa, which is concerned about the possible cuts to the Pentagon, has highlighted Somalia-based al-Shabab as a threat after its leader made an unprecedented call in November to attack Americans wherever they are.

Neither China nor Russia are doing much to counter the extremist groups in Africa, officials from the US-Africa command added in a briefing last week.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The Pentagon’s possible reduction in US troops in Africa is part of a global review by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who is looking for ways to increase focus on China and Russia. It is not known when a decision will be announced, but according to official information, Esper has made it clear that the US will not withdraw completely from Africa.

France, which held a counter-terrorism summit with leaders of West Africa this month, has made it clear that the United States needs military support in the Sahel region, the region just below the Sahara, because it has groups that deal with Al Qaeda and the IS communicating, coming closer. populated coastal cities in countries like Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The French are strengthening their presence in West Africa against what is currently the most serious extremist threat in Africa by announcing additional troops for their 4,500-man operation in the Sahel this month and launching their first armed drone attack there last month.

Emmanuel Macron, center left, visits Soldiers from Operation Barkhane in Gao, northern Mali, May 19, 2017Christophe Petit Tesson, AP

“If the Americans decided to withdraw from Africa, that would be bad news for us. I confirm it, ”said French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit. “I hope I can convince President Trump that the fight against terrorism that he is deeply concerned with is at stake in this region as well.”

The United States, on the other hand, calls French presence in the Sahel critical, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has proposed as the next focus for the global anti-IS coalition.

“The French have more in the Sahel than we US ​​soldiers across the (African) continent,” said Maj. Gen. William Gayler, head of operations at the US Africa Command, last week. He called for a larger European contribution to support them.

The U.S. employs approximately 5,200 Africa Command, troops and others on the continent, as well as approximately 800 other Department of Defense employees.

Why do US lawmakers comment?

Prominent Republicans and Democrats have warned the Trump administration that a cut in U.S. military presence in Africa would pass on the youthful, booming 1.2 billion-inhabitant continent to confident China and Russia.

This directly contradicts the national security strategy, according to the legislator.

Egyptians Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L), Russian Vladimir Putin (C) and South African Cyril Ramaphosa (R) attend the first plenary session at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on October 24, 2019

“Both countries see Africa as a crucial battleground to fulfill their global ambitions and to challenge the interests of the United States,” said Jim Inhofe, Senate Armed Forces Committee chairman on Friday. “Major” cuts by US troops are being considered, he said.

Other legislators referred to the recent establishment of the first overseas Chinese military base in the Horn of Africa in Djibouti, not far from the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa, and Russia’s increasing activity through mercenaries and military cooperation agreements.

The presence of about a dozen extremist groups in Africa related to Al Qaeda or IS, including an IS affiliate of Boko Haram in Nigeria, has also raised concerns.

“Any withdrawal or reduction would likely lead to an increase in violent extremist attacks on the continent and beyond,” Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Coons wrote to the Secretary of Defense last week.

What about Americans killed in Kenya?

The Al-Shabab attack in Kenya was largely shaken as the United States and Iran faced the United States’ assassination of the Iranian commander-in-chief. However, the January 5 attack was remarkable as al-Shabab’s first attack against US forces in Kenya, the economic center of East Africa.

Al-Shabab attacks US base in Kenya and destroys Airplane Screen Grab / Twitter

According to internal reports by the Kenyan police, which were consulted by The Associated Press and the U.S. Africa Command, the al-Shabab fighters killed one U.S. military member and two Department of Defense contractors, wounded two other Department of Defense members and wounded several U.S. aircraft and Vehicles on a used airfield destroyed for anti-terrorist activities.

A “very small US force … absolutely kept the Al-Shabab attackers away from the airfield. They did this under fire, ”Gayler of the US Africa Command told reporters. But the extremist group threw their attack out as propaganda and released images of masked fighters posing next to flaming airplanes.

The United States has increasingly attacked Al-Shabab in Somalia under Trump. Last year, 63 air strikes were conducted against the group and more than 320 fighters were killed.

But U.S. officials also expressed concern about an impending military withdrawal that could shake security in East Africa – the planned withdrawal of nearly 20,000 African Union forces from Somalia by next year. Somali armed forces are supposed to take over security, but are generally considered unwilling.

,

advertisement