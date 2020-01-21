Why people say Barron Trump could be headed to the NBA

advertisement

Twitter can lead to crazy conversations. One of the most recent discussions is the latest photo taken by President Donald Trump along with his wife and first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump. The three were seen from an airplane, but it was the aesthetics of the image that took social media by storm.

After not being in the limelight much during his father’s presidency, the audience of Barron’s stature was pretty stunned. His father is quoted at 6’3 “, but Barron is at least one or two inches taller than his father in the picture, even though he is only 13 years old. The rapid growth spurt led to many social media asking him to be the next NBA superstar.

I want to draw the public’s attention to 13-year-old Barron Trump

advertisement

– Kevin (@currentkash), September 20, 2019

“Can we all take a moment to see how tall Barron Trump is now? Not only is the size crazy, but also how young he is for it,” wrote one user. “Barron is taller than both parents and probably most people in one room. This guy has to go to @NBA.”

“I wake up every day and I’m jealous of Barron Trump and his high genes,” read another tweet.

Why has Barron doubled since 2016? pic.twitter.com/kx3ktELzM3

– Perkins (@PerkinsHammer) January 18, 2020

One user also wrote: “Barron Trump reached that height very quickly. I don’t think he’s finished growing either.”

Barron is the only son between Trump and Melania. He is the President’s youngest child after his birth in 2006. He performed several times during his father’s first presidential campaign, but has not been in the spotlight since taking office.

Regarding the jokes that he’s in the fast lane to the NBA, it’s not known if he plays basketball, although he’s known to be a football fan and also a pretty good football player after being selected for DC United’s Development Academy in the year 2018th

We all have to leave Barron Trump alone, but MY GOD, HE IS A TOWER, which is good for him

– Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 18, 2020

“Barron Trump will be the biggest dunker the NBA has ever seen,” wrote another user on Twitter.

In total, Trump has five children from three marriages: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement