“Love without demands makes me weak; Demands without love discourage me; sophisticated love makes me grow, ”said St. John Bosco. Between freedom of movement and authoritarianism lies the demand for love, which knows how to set a framework and limits for the children so that they can grow, even if there is a risk of them being dissatisfied at the time.

Nathalie de Boisgrollier, parent trainer and author, sometimes hears parents admit “It is difficult for me to say no because I am afraid that my child will no longer love me.” This fear of angering your children and being rejected by them creates situations in which parents no longer know how to say no. Child psychiatrist Marcel Rufo also sees this phenomenon and cites as an example some divorced fathers who are “becoming more and more” Club Med fathers “- a kind of playmate who does everything to please his child,” he told Psychologie Magazine.

Love requires setting limits

Believe it or not Saying no and daring to oppose your teenagers is a gift you give them. “They may not like setting a framework and boundaries at this point, but it is better to meet their deepest needs,” says de Boisgrollier. She does not praise authoritarianism, but “children must have a framework to have clear boundaries so that they feel safe.”

In this sense, an act of authority is an act of love. Wanting what is good for your children, even if it sometimes means imposing the good, is to love them. To be indifferent to what is good for them is a lack of love. And if you are firmly in your position, you will receive a model for a confident and responsible adult.

Accept negative reactions

Yes, young people can react strongly if you prohibit them from doing anything. Nevertheless, de Boisgrollier encourages you to assert yourself.

“Frustration is a learning process. Accept that your child can react very emotionally. Accept that your child hates you because you refuse – or more specifically, they pretend to hate you when they’re frustrated. ” They do so, but it’s not the truth.

Choose your battles

You have to be a realist. It would be pointless to argue about everything.

“The more your son or daughter grows up, the less you can fight on all fronts at the same time: clothing style, personal hygiene, friendships, timetables, school education … Determine what is not negotiable for you and know how to let it must go, which is secondary, ”advises de Boisgrollier.

It may be counterintuitive, but teenagers feel loved when you set firm, fair limits for them – of course with as much compassion and understanding as you can muster. And even if your teenager is upset at the time, he or she will thank you later as the good sense of your adult leadership becomes apparent.