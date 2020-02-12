Okay, it’s a cold compared to the Corona virus, but Israel and the Palestinian Authority are now waging their own trade war, although it’s not a “fair” war comparable to the US and China. Israel controls the borders and the Palestinians cannot trade with anyone without Israel’s blessing.

The Palestinian Authority’s ban on calves from Israel last October, which triggered the war, is a deal worth around $ 290 million a year. Israel’s decision last week to take revenge by banning the import of Palestinian agricultural products will cost producers in the West Bank approximately $ 60 million annually. The second round of retaliation for Israel announced this week, apart from Palestinian agricultural exports to Jordan, is worth tens of millions more.

In terms of dollars, the Israeli-Palestinian trade war is little more than a skirmish. But there is much more at stake, as it signals the first volley in a new era of continuous trade crises that hurt both sides.

But first about the calves. The Palestinian Authority has laid down its ban on calf imports as part of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s strategy to economically move away from Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says he is taking revenge to defend free trade.

Both sides are less than honest. Shtayyeh’s ban on Israeli calves apparently resulted from Palestinian business interests pulling strings to wrestle business from Israeli ranchers. Bennett’s answer has less to do with free trade than to project a picture of tenacity before the March 2 elections. It is easier and safer to impose trade bans than to send troops to Gaza – and does not require the approval of his boss.

The long-term problem, however, is not politics, but Shtayyeh’s vision of an economic retreat, which he revealed shortly after he took office last May.

It is a far-reaching plan that includes the creation of agricultural, industrial and tourism clusters (zones of economic specialization), educational reforms that focus on critical thinking about memorization, more vocational training and a new Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Empowerment. The aim is also to strengthen Palestinian economic ties with Arab countries and international markets and to encourage banks to lend to the productive sector.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In an interview with Haaretz, Shtayyeh said: “We have chosen a strategy to free ourselves from our colonial dependence on Israel. To this end, we need to strengthen the production capacity of the Palestinian economy, especially in agriculture and industry. ”

It is encouraging to see that a Palestinian leader is seriously considering economic development. But that doesn’t mean that what he thinks is absolutely right.

Improving and adapting schools to the needs of the job market is an excellent idea. In theory, it’s also a Ministry of Entrepreneurship. It’s hard to imagine how more bureaucracy will be a catalyst for starting new, innovative companies, but it’s at least a gesture in the right direction.

The clusters are very different. They are popular with academics and policymakers, but the most successful ones like Silicon Valley or Startup Nation aren’t created by government officials. A region must have some competitive advantages that it can use.

In the case of Palestine, Bethlehem’s lead as a tourism cluster is quite simple. But why is Nablus (Sichem) a candidate for industry and Qalqilya for agriculture, as Shtayyeh plans? They have no obvious advantage, especially not on the world market.

The emphasis on agriculture is particularly problematic. In a political context it is understandable: Shtayyeh wants to strengthen the Palestinian influence on the country by cultivating more of it. It is exactly the same thing that the Zionist movement did.

However, as an economic strategy, this is a step backwards. Agriculture is no more than 3% to 4% of the Palestinian economy, and the PA should not figure out how to increase it. Shtayyeh introduces savvy young entrepreneurs who develop hydroponic farms, but the vast majority of agricultural employment is the type of low-skilled, low-paid work that Palestinians have had enough of.

In an economic sector that is based on water, agriculture is not a beginner in times of climate change.

If Shtayyeh’s plans are put into practice, they will lead to further clashes with Israel, as any attempt at economic independence for the Palestinians will inevitably come at the expense of Israel’s business interests.

The Palestinian market has an annual volume of around $ 4.5 billion – not much compared to Israel’s total GDP of $ 350 billion, but important for some sectors such as ranchers. If the Palestinian economy were really competitive, it could be enough for the Palestinian government to support new businesses. But it isn’t, so the PA will inevitably try to block Israel’s competition and provoke Israeli retaliation.

As painful as it is for any self-respecting Palestinian patriot, Palestine’s only competitive advantage (apart from pilgrimage tourism) is its economic ties with Israel. The Israeli economy is many times larger and richer than the Palestinian. Israel is not only suffering from a labor shortage at the lower end of the labor market where the Palestinians yearn, but also at the top of the high-tech industry.

The idea of ​​being economically closer to Israel than Palestine is politically uncomfortable for most Palestinians, but political and economic endeavors often don’t go hand in hand. As with Mellanox, the Israeli technology company that employs Palestinian teams in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, it can even be a win-win situation.