Why overbought stocks are retreating as concerns about the Corona virus outbreak increase

advertisement

The spread of the Chinese corona virus is another reason for short-term caution for equity market investors as key US equity benchmarks are trading near all-time highs. Analysts said this could be a trigger for a short-term decline.

“The conditions in the broad market are ripe for a break because the mood indicators and overbought conditions are extreme. However, the lack of an ingredient to temporarily halt the market was a catalyst, ”said Jeff deGraaf, chairman of Renaissance Macro Research, in a Friday note.

Read: This is how the market has developed in the past in the event of viral outbreaks

advertisement

Indeed, financial markets remain sensitive to the breakout headlines. U.S. stocks gave up early on Friday as the death toll in China dropped and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second case in the US, cases also appeared in other countries, including Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and Singapore.

US stocks mostly ended higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization said it was too early to explain the outbreak as a global emergency.

The S&P 500 index

SPX, -1.15%

Friday fell 1/3% during the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.90%

lose around 300 points or 1%. The Nasdaq network

COMP, -1.17%,

The stock, which hit an intraday record early in the morning, lost 1.3%.

Stocks have spent the new year building on a violent rally in 2019. The S&P 500 has risen 1.6% since the end of last year, while the Dow rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq more than 3%.

DeGraaf highlighted the distribution between bullish and bearish investors in Thursday’s closely watched Investors Intelligence survey (see chart below). While bullish extremes are not as contradictory as bearish extremes, the metric has contributed to a growing number of other mood extremes and indicators of overbought indicators.

Renaissance Macro Research

The percentage of respondents with an optimistic assessment in the survey rose to 59.4%, while the percentage of respondents to the American Association of Individual Investors rose to 45.6%. These are the highest bullish values ​​for both metrics since October 2018, Tony Dwyer, analyst at Brokerage Canaccord Genuity, said on a Friday note.

Dwyer, a long-term market bull that said earlier this week that it was time to “temporarily move the offensive” and tactically move to a neutral position in equities raised a breakdown of the three-month correlation between individual S&P 500- Components and the index that has fallen to its lowest level since the first week of October 2018.

“In a new world of passive investing, this means investors are choosing stocks rather than just buying a broad equity exposure, and the current level represents a level of complacency that only existed in late 2017 and fall 2018,” he said. Shares sold strongly in the last quarter of 2018.

Dwyer also pointed to the weak relative performance of consensus favorites, including financials, small-cap and emerging markets. He argued that the market and the information technology sector, which have driven the market as a whole, need a “reset” to clear the way for a sustained upward movement.

In the meantime, DeGraaf said headlines about a possible pandemic could raise concerns about an “exogenous shock” that raised doubts among investors and brought the bulls’ mood back from the extremes.

“We have had outbreak panics in the past and the resulting anxiety-based movements in the market have bought opportunities,” he wrote, a phenomenon he suspects will be consistent with the corona virus.

advertisement