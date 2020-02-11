Just set the record. The academy announced on Sunday, February 9th, the reason for the absence of people like Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2020 Oscars.

“The academy receives hundreds of requests to include family members and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the organization said in a statement to E! News on Monday, February 10th. “An executive committee, which represents each branch, reviews the list and selects the program based on the limited time available.”

Perry and Boyce can currently be seen alongside other stars such as Tim Conway, Sid Haig, Orson Bean and Michael J. Pollard in the Academy’s 164 slide tribute gallery.

During the Sunday ceremony Billie Eilish take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and play “Yesterday” by The Beatles as a three-minute homage. Kobe Bryant, who had been killed in a tragic helicopter crash two weeks earlier, was seen in this segment, as was Kirk Douglas, who died a few days before the prestigious affair.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum died in March 2019 after a stroke at the age of 52. The former Disney Channel actor, for his part, passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure. Given the impact of this devastation, disappointed fans decided to file their complaints against The Academy on Twitter last year.

“Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night !! Disrespectful,” one fan tweeted, referring to Perry’s role in the 10-time Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”.

“Somehow a pity that the #Oscars didn’t include Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the” In Memoriam “segment,” wrote one fan, while another tweeted, “I say we slowed the Oscars down as if they had Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce braked. “

Skai JacksonBoyce’s Jessie Costar said, “Cameron Boyce ??? Why did you forget him? It would have been nice if he had been recognized … Smh. #Oscars.”

Tori spellingPerry, former 90210 Costar, even stepped in to express her dissatisfaction with The Academy. “Now two of the most creative and talented men I’ve ever known, loved and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam,” she tweeted on Monday. “First my father Aaron Spelling, who passed away in 2006, and now my friend Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.”

