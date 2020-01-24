Why Noles should take the five-star chance at Zachary Evans

advertisement

In the 2020 recruiting class, FSU football still has to step down. Here’s why you should take a five-star chance at Zachary Evans.

FSU football is in a decent place with Zachary Evans, who ran five stars back in 2020. The one-time engagement in Georgia ranks 11th overall and 1st in the national team.

Georgia appears to have strayed from the five-star recruit that tried to sign with them in the early signing phase.

advertisement

There seem to be a couple of red flags at Evans that Georgia didn’t particularly like. This is something that is not uncommon for elite recruits, and coaches often have to keep a fine line to decide whether a player is worth the risk.

Evans is apparently on the FSU coaching staff’s radar and could visit Tallahassee before the National Signing Day in February.

This could be a difficult decision for Mike Norvell. Would signing Evans be worth the risk of a program that some players have had problems with in recent years?

This does not mean that Evans is definitely going to cause problems since he has not yet been given this opportunity.

Would it be worth the risk for a program that hasn’t had a five-star composite player under contract since 2017?

Let us talk about why this is the case.

advertisement