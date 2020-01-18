advertisement

“I can’t imagine a role that I played where I went. Oh, that was easy. I don’t think there is one.” – Mary-Louise Parker

Since the end of the Showtime Weeds series in 2012 (and before a continuation of the Weeds 4.20 series, which is currently under development), the series has been Star Mary-Louise Parker has been on Broadway practically regularly. She has appeared in the films The Snow Geese (2013) and Heisenberg (2016) and can currently be seen in The Sound Inside (The Sound Inside). In spring 2020 she will be featured in How I Learned to Drive and repeat her role from 1997 – web production). The Sound Inside is about the relationship between a professor of creative writing in Yale (Parker) and one of her students (Will Hochman). Parker spoke to Vanity Fair about her work in the play and on Broadway.

When the interviewer asks if the lead role in a piece that demands so much from her is a burden, Parker replies, “It’s as exhausting as you do it. I feel like I’m doing everything exhausting. This is technically most demanding. Because (the text) is so descriptive because it’s like prose. Which is a challenge to act. To make sure that the hierarchy of the text is conveyed in such a way that people don’t fall asleep. The most important thing for me is that I sound like I’m just a person who talks like I don’t make an effort. I try more (in The Sound Inside) than ever before but I can’t imagine the role that I played there where I went. Oh, that was easy. I don’t think there is one. “

advertisement

She also points out that she may not always want to greet the audience at the stage door after the show, but feels that she owes it to the audience to give them the best possible experience that evening. She explains: “Tickets are expensive… I want to give the best show I can this evening. I know if you spoke to someone who has ever worked with me, another actor, he would support me in that. It is this show. I don’t care what happened the night before. (The audience) deserves their ticket price. “

This is one of the reasons why Parker sees himself as a stage actress and not as a Hollywood star of Weeds or films like RED. She says: “I went to drama school and wanted to be a new actor. I wanted to be a regional theater actor. When I introduce myself as an actor, that’s how I see it. The rest is stuff that came along and some of it was incredibly fulfilling and I was really lucky. At a certain point, I have a lot of good chances. But when I think of myself as an actor, I think about it. this hallway, walking to places. I think about that. I don’t think about sitting in a caravan or going into the press. I’ve never been to the Oscars. ‘

connected

advertisement