Oscar viewers were understandably upset on Sunday when some beloved stars – including Luke Perry, who was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – were excluded from the show’s annual in-memoriam segment.

Perry, who played roles in Redemption Road, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The Fifth Element, among others, died in February 2019 after suffering a severe stroke. The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale Star was 52.

Other notable omissions included 20-year-old offspring star Cameron Boyce, who died of an epileptic seizure in July 2019, and 91-year-old Orson Bean, who was hit by a car a few days before the ceremony. After receiving complaints about this year’s omissions, particularly regarding Perry and Boyce, the Academy released the following statement:

“The academy receives hundreds of requests to include family members and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee, representing each industry, reviews the list and selects the program based on the limited time available. All submissions are included on Oscar.com and remain on the website all year round. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery. “

This year’s In Memoriam segment was made even more emotional by a special appearance by Grammy winner Billie Eilish. Together with her brother / songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell, Eilish brought the audience to tears with her breathtaking performance of “Yesterday” by The Beatles. (Click here to see Eilish and O’Connell’s full performance.)

