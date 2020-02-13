Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe spoke exclusively to Kerrang! about her upcoming self-titled album and why it isn’t directly influenced by Donald Trump.

Randy describes her upcoming album in full as “political” and explains that it is not a war cry against the President of the United States because time is going too fast and everything he writes will be out of date almost immediately.

“I can’t write about the Trump administration because it is changing so quickly,” says Randy to Kerrang !. “And when you look at the UK with Brexit, everything changes so quickly that it would be a futile exercise to assign a topic to a specific political topic. I wanted to take a broader view of our global society and find out what made this environment possible. “

It reveals Kerrang! that their trail of Gears was the starting point for records dealing with our capitalist and consumerist society. From then on, the other nine tracks blossomed.

“I was thinking about this crazy consumer culture that the western world lives in,” he continues. “I was thinking about this crazy dependence on technology, this reverence for material possessions, this false sense of self and well-being that is caused by the media and social media. Where did it all start? “

Lamb Of God released the first taste of their new LP with Checkmate, a track that rebels against the American political system as a whole, last week.

“There isn’t a single song (on the album) about a person,” Randy said to Kerrang !. “When we (George W. Bush) had during the Ashes Of The Wake era (2004), it was much easier to write details about it because we had the war in Iraq, the mythical weapons of mass destruction, but right now the political world looks like Peewee Herman’s playhouse everywhere.

“They are two sides of the same coin … courtesy and discourse are as low as never before, and that’s because people don’t see political parties for their politics now, but support these different parties like sports teams. The texts reflect that The system is a damned scam. ”

Lamb Of God’s new album will be released on May 8th through Epic Records. To dive deeper into the record and into Randy’s own headspace, you can read our full, worldwide exclusive interview with the man himself in the new edition of Kerrang! Magazine.

