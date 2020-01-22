advertisement

Kody Brown has put a lot of work into moving his family from Las Vegas to their new location in Flagstaff, Arizona. In the episode where he presented a presentation for her move from Vegas, Brown was a reason not to stay in Sin City.

“My intention was to never be here forever,” he said of their Nevada excavations. “I was thinking about going back to Utah.” It would be very dangerous, the laws are worse. I’m not telling you where we’re going, but we’re all going together. “

Ultimately, they chose Flagstaff, and Brown told PEOPLE that he and his family were very excited when they made their decision.

“As much as we loved realizing our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we’re looking forward to a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona,” he said, views and Flagstaff’s slower lifestyle. “

What were the reasons that made Brown leave Vegas?

Ultimately, there were many financial ramifications. There were costs for all of his wives’ homes, and while Flagstaff was a little higher than expected and a tougher step for the family, Brown was planning all the time to get them to band together.

There was also lifestyle that played a factor. Brown admitted during a trailer last season that Vegas is not the best place to start a family, and said, “Vegas has changed a lot in the past few years, so we’ve given much more thought to who the children are exposed. “

He added that everything made sense when they got out and put their children in a better situation.

The biggest factor seems to be Brown’s hope of getting all four of his wives and children on one property and getting rid of multiple mortgages and all the costs associated with so much property.

“I love this idea, and I’m still scared because I’m worried about her prejudices about it,” Brown suggested in a season 14 trailer. “Is the idea of ​​living in a house really special to me? Is it worth making a few sacrifices for me? Yes, it is.”

Sister wives pick up at 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. on TLC for an episode entitled “A Not So Merry Christmas,” in which Brown’s pitch of a single house comes into play.

