In his acceptance speech at the Academy Award, he encouraged indigenous children to pursue the arts and follow their dreams.

We already loved him, but now talented Taika Waititi has made New Zealanders even more proud and won an Oscar for the most adapted script for his film Jojo Rabbit.

While Keisha Castle Hughes was the first Māori New Zealander to be nominated for an Oscar in 2004, Taika was the first to win one.

He told RNZ’s Lisa Owen that the win means “recognition of 10 years of shooting for this film”.

“I wrote it in 2010 and it took a long time to finish and also because it is writing … I didn’t really pretend to be a writer. I feel like a writer now.” “

He said to Owen, “When I grew up in New Zealand, it’s different now, but when we were kids, it was more difficult to get into art and be taken seriously. There is a certain age at which you are told you have to put your pen down and stop I write stories and make real world topics, and I never really agreed, and my parents never really agreed … I thank them for encouraging me, the arts to pursue. “

He hadn’t originally intended to play Hitler’s role, but filmmakers told him they were only interested in making the film when he played Hitler.

“It didn’t make sense to me because, look at me – I look way too good …” he swayed. “But I think if it were a real actor … I felt that it would … distract from the story.”

Taika is known for illuminating dark and difficult subjects with humor. Poverty, separated families, gang culture and the way communities support their most vulnerable are just some of the social issues he has addressed in films like Boy, The Dark Horse and Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

In 2018, he called on New Zealanders to be “racist like …” and told musician Ruban Nielson in an interview for Dazed and Confused: “I think New Zealand is the best place on the planet, but it’s a racist one Place. People just refuse to pronounce the names of the Māori correctly. “

Waititi was named New Zealander of the Year in 2017, and the same year he led a human rights campaign in New Zealand in which he made a humorous video against racism.

“There are still profiles when it comes to Polynesians,” he continued. “It’s not even a matter of color – like, ‘Oh, there’s a black person.’ It says, “If you’re a poly, you’ll be profiled.”

Waititi also called Aucklander “very patronizing”.

“They say, ‘Oh, you did it so well, didn’t you? For how you grew up. For one of your people’.”

“I urge all of my kiwi colleagues to stand up for a very important cause, racism … needs your help to survive,” he said in the clip.

So, Jojo Rabbit … Jojo Rabbit is about a little boy who was indoctrinated into the Hitler Youth and discovered a Jewish girl hiding in his attic.

In Taika’s words to Ellen DeGeneres, the little boy “has never met a Jew and only knows what he was taught in Hitler youth camps.

“So for him it’s like this monster lives in his house and the only way [for him] to deal with it is with his imaginary friend who is Hitler.”

Of course the little boy discovers that the Jewish girl is not a monster … but maybe it is Hitler.

Waititi says: “It’s also about it – if you are only told about a group of people, think about them until you meet someone and say,” This is not what that person is “.

“It’s about learning to think for yourself and not just following the group or the trends of opinion about cultures …”

According to Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi is an “international treasure”.