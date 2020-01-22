Why it's kind of cool isn't Watchmen getting season 2

advertisement

It doesn’t happen often that we hesitate a creator or the studio that supports them to advance another season of a show, especially if the first season is the only one seen so far. However, it seems that Damon Lindelof is currently not interested in driving a second season of Watchmen, according to ScreenRant’s Christopher Teuton. It is strange to believe that a creator does not want to continue with the kind of backing that he has received, but on the other hand, a creator is wise enough to recognize that he said what he wanted to say and is confident that you Viewpoints are also a bit nice, as it indicates a lack of hubris that can easily spoil an idea and even dampen the general enthusiasm people keep for the shows they enjoy. Even more amusing is that HBO has already made it clear that they don’t want to continue with Watchmen without Damon, even if he gave his blessing for it. This shows a tremendous level of trust in Damon’s ability to tell a story, and is a great test of trust in someone from a company like HBO. Many other studios may have started production in a different season with another creator or director, but HBO has recognized the importance of Damon in this creation.

Fans will even realize that season 2 may not be a good idea as it could potentially tear season 1 stuff, and as many people have seen, they believe it is the first and possibly the only one Season of Watchmen Act has told the story so that people are happy with it and don’t want it to be ruined. It is hard to say at the moment that there will never be a season of the show again, but it is the hope of many individuals. After all, if a story is told in its entirety and has enough thrust to be something that people can really enjoy, there must be a catch that prevents them from coming back. If everything is tied properly, as it should be, or at least comes to a reasonable result, then it’s fair to say that going ahead would be a quick flop, as some shows say everything they need to do in the first round don’t leave it open much. It’s really rare, as many writers want their shows to span multiple seasons because of more money and a better chance of improving and possibly expanding the story. But it’s also nice to see someone with the kind of integrity you need to know when the story has peaked and doesn’t really need to continue. Some would probably make fun of it and say that any story can go on, and they would be right, but the challenge would be to keep it at the caliber that people expected in season one. Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub has more to offer on the show itself.

advertisement

In this case, a second season of Watchmen could very well bury the show and take it in a direction that feels less effective than the first season that so many people have expressed interest in. It was hard to imagine how the show would play if the film was something that many people had mixed feelings about. Switching a graphic novel to film form and then to TV form is a very daunting thing that many people need to understand because there is bound to be a lot of confusion, a lot of lost and a lot of thought about it was kind of confused. However, with the film and the TV show, many noticed that the fans reacted largely positively to the transition, as there wasn’t much flak and people actually still think about whether or not there will be a second season or not. Maybe it has to look more like an anthology if HBO ever convinces Damon to keep going, or if he takes a risk and hires someone. The story itself spans many years and it is difficult to imagine that it can be told in one go.

Unless Damon says yes to what sounds unlikely at this point, or HBO decides to continue, which is also unlikely. It seems that Watchmen has seen its first and last season on TV. What’s next is hard to say, but don’t count the show yet.

advertisement