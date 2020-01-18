Why it is important to give hope - even at the darkest moments

advertisement

OPINION: One of the more challenging tasks as a doctor is telling people they will die.

Although we all know that we will die, we do not often come for our mortality and have to struggle with a time frame.

The loss and sorrow of a perceived future, not seeing your children grow up, not having children, not having the future you dreamed of, can cause an existential crisis. More often than not, it causes shock, disbelief and a stream of emotions that make processing information difficult.

Just mentioning the word cancer or tumor can give the brain free rein and create random scenarios that may or may not be true. Dreams can be destroyed by the self-detection of a lump, the blood tests for fatigue that detect leukemia, the headache and subsequent CT or MRI scan showing “growth”.

Delivering potentially devastating news in an empathetic, dignified and educational manner is as much an art as a science.

My memory of my training to deliver such potentially devastating news is overcast after 30 years of clinical practice, but I can’t remember it was much, or nothing at all. However, I vividly remember some patients and their families that I had to tell the news about. The muscle biopsy that uncovered muscular dystrophy in a young child, the X-ray of the breast in a smoker who revealed a tennis ball-like cancer and the brain CT that showed a walnut-like lesion that would probably grow into a tennis ball and put pressure on the brainstem and force people to take their last breath. Then there was the hasty gait consultation of a neck lump and subsequent biopsy that I did with a colleague who revealed metastatic malignant melanoma that would prove to be fatal.

Fortunately, our medical trick has evolved considerably in my 30-year clinical career and his fatal conditions are now curable. Sometimes it feels like a lottery and scans are clear, while others display organs with holes and lesions that probably herald the spread of an aggressive cancer.

Sometimes they are not cancerous and even miracles arise when lesions disappear spontaneously. I have seen this happen, but not often. In the scheme of things, my experience with delivering bad news and palliative care in dying care is limited compared to my oncology colleagues who do this day in day out.

Bringing such potentially devastating news in an empathetic, dignified and educational way is as much an art as a science. Nobody suits everyone and all patients and our responses are as varied as the terminal conditions we see. I have seen a wide spectrum of delivery methods, some friendlier and more effective than others, because the doctors have different personalities and styles, just like the patients.

A compelling function is the ability to create a window of hope. Not necessarily a false hope for an unlikely cure when people cling to straws to hold on to this mortal spiral, but the hope for everything. A comfortable death, an extensive prognosis, safety for loved ones or a belief in the afterlife. In my experience, taking away hope is the essence of being away from people. Just like in death, we need hope in life. So whatever struggle you encounter, no matter how badly your back is clamped against the wall, know there is hope for a different result.

In my career so far I have never wanted to extinguish hope. I hope that I will continue to do the rest of my clinical and business career – and that others can do the same.

