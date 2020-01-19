Why Israel keeps deporting foreign workers - and their children - just to import new ones - Israel News

advertisement

Beth, who only feels safe with her first name, is a caregiver from the Philippines. She has been in Israel since 1999 and when she broke the conditions of her work permit and had a child here, she decided to continue working illegally.

She had to pay a high brokerage fee to a recruiter to get the visa: $ 2,700 in cash, she says. And even though she had paid back the sum, the desire to give her child a better life and to stay with her employer, for whom she worked as a carer, made her stay – even if that meant deportation because she met the conditions of her permission injured.

Beth’s story is not unique. Almost all unskilled foreign workers in the country have to pay high brokerage fees to work as caregivers or in other professions for foreign workers in construction, agriculture or the hotel industry. The work visas – which take a little over five years – that they receive in return from Israel are not always renewed. And many are forced to break one of its most draconian clauses: the ban on having a child in Israel.

The problem has come to the fore because recently undocumented foreign caregivers, most of whom are women, are in Israel illegally after the birth of children.

On Sunday, a pregnant Ghanaian woman was reported to have been held in solitary confinement for four months by the Israeli prison service, despite the World Medical Association and United Nations guidelines against the detention of pregnant women in solitary confinement. In addition, several mothers and their children, often born in Israel, have been arrested and detained since the summer, later released on bail and awaiting a hearing on deportation. The children are fluent in Hebrew and grew up in the country. Their possible deportation has sparked protests from their followers and students in Tel Aviv to save their friends.

“I’m not saying that you have to take everyone who comes here,” says Beth, “but think about tomorrow before you bring more and more.”

The timing of the current move remains a source of anger and confusion among the activists, especially since Israel is in a political crisis and is working with an interim government as the country faces its third election in less than a year – which should mean that lawyers and activists argue that there is currently no legal guideline for changing guidelines.

No romance allowed

Before a potential worker is given a work permit, they must sign that they understand that they are not allowed to have romantic relationships. If you do so anyway and you have a baby here, the visa will be automatically canceled according to the conditions of your permit, unless you send your children to their home countries.

Such provisions are unprecedented internationally, as far as Kav La’oved – Workers’s Hotline, a lobby for the most disadvantaged workers in Israel, knows.

According to the Population and Immigration Service, there are around 55,000 legal carers in Israel, 84 percent of whom are women. There are another 11,000 who have violated or violated the conditions of their visa and work illegally. Half of them are under 40 years of age. These young women are in or have been in Israel, with a permit that allows them to stay for at least half a decade. During this time, they cannot start a family or risk losing their livelihood.

“It is a fairly rare model that combines a very developed attitude of a country in that it seeks workers for certain sectors and then adopts a fairly illiberal version of what it means to live in a country, what the prospect is Residence concerns, “says Reuven Ziegler, a visiting professor of law at the Hebrew University.

Experts and some politicians say this is a problem – one that comes from Israel, that prefers not to review its immigration laws and to acknowledge that what they are saying is a new reality.

Meytal Russo, lawyer and field coordinator for Kav La’oved’s care department, says the reason is simple. The Israeli authorities “do not want people to stay here and seek permanent residence in the country”. This applies not only to nursing staff, Russo says, but also to construction and agricultural workers. However, the care sector is something special, she says. “It is such a delicate task and they live with their employers.”

Bureaucracy and deportations

Israel started importing caregivers, mostly women and mostly from the Philippines, in the 1980s to fill a job that the Israelis themselves were not ready for. They were originally used by the Department of Defense to care for disabled veterans, but were later given permission to look after other disabled people and the elderly. Now the government is determining the number of new workers allowed to enter the country based on the number of legal workers present in the previous year. About 9,000 new supervisors are brought to Israel every year.

A work permit is issued for five years and three months. If a caregiver’s job ends after four years and three months (for example, the person who is caring for her, dies, or moves to a nursing home), she can only do replacement work until her permit ends.

There are options for caregivers to extend their stay: if a work permit expires, a caregiver can apply for an extended permit – and in most cases cannot get it – if a caregiver and an employer want to continue working together, says Shoshana Strauss. Senior Deputy Legal Advisor to the Population and Immigration Service. This is often the case when the caregiver and her indictment have grown together and it can be determined that the work and presence of the caregiver is essential for her employer.

They can also apply for a 13-year “humanitarian visa” that can be extended if they look after severely disabled people.

Once one of these special or humanitarian work permits has been issued, the worker is bound to his employer, which means that he cannot work for anyone else at that time or later.

Despite the country’s length of stay restrictions, some foreign workers are employed longer, especially female carers who become mothers. This is because, in practice, Israel has largely failed to enforce its own deportation policy, so workers whose visas have been revoked are automatically returned. Many workers cobbled together jobs without permission and raised school-age children who until recently were de facto exempt from the risk of deportation.

It was only in 2006 and then in 2010 that the Israeli government issued a permanent visa to around 4,000 people under public pressure from Israeli families who need and appreciate these caregivers. If the authorities turned to a foreign worker after 2010, they were able to prove that they had a school-age child and were released.

But last February, the Population and Immigration Service arrested 20 foreign workers from the Philippines who were supposed to be deported with their children. And in June, the agency announced that 100 foreign workers from the Philippines, along with their Israeli-born children, are scheduled to be deported this summer. The arrests started in July and are ongoing.

“Now you have people who are effectively in the shadows. And ultimately, the government decides every few years, for whatever reason, to perform an operation that brings people together, ”says Ziegler.

According to the Population and Immigration Service, around 2,000 foreign workers are deported to the sectors each year. According to the predominantly Filipino activist group United Children of Israel, an estimated 600 families are currently being deported after they have lost their legal status in Israel.

Ziegler calls the system a “revolving door model”. “Israel clearly needs help in the care sector, but what it doesn’t want is for people to settle there,” he says. “They don’t want them to find a way to become permanent residents or a way to stay and then become citizens, so they just block that way.”

According to Ziegler, there is another cynical factor in the equation. “This is a revolving door: you bring in more people and at the same time drive people away. Why always bring in more? Because of the money.”

She claims that more workers equate to more money, which is secured for workers’ companies in Israel and their countries of origin, which match workers with employers.

Founded as a national home for the Jews, the state still has to solve the puzzle of granting non-Jews who are not married to Israeli citizens who want to live here a fixed path for citizenship or permanent residence.

“I think this means that the state is very jealous of what it sees as a demographic majority – like all changes that affect the relationship between Jews and non-Jews,” says Ziegler.

However, Strauss says the intention to hire foreign workers was always a short-term agreement. “The idea is that foreign workers come for a short time – it is for them to broaden their horizons and make money by filling jobs in certain areas. It is a system that is good for workers and for the country should be, ”she says.

Fees and recovery

Israel says the state does not have the resources to coordinate the recruitment of foreign workers. According to Russo, it is preferable that the approximately 100 private recruiting firms that are authorized to employ nursing staff do the work in collaboration with partner companies abroad.

According to Kav La’oved, these overseas manpower companies charge brokerage fees of $ 6,000 to $ 18,000 for job seekers who are paid in cash and not reported – nearly $ 40 million in undeclared earnings per year.

Ziegler calls it a “very cynical model” and adds that it is an ideal situation for the government. “If there was a system where people stayed longer, you wouldn’t need these companies – so it works very well for them and very well for the government, because they don’t want the workers to stay. And it works very badly for the workers. ‘

An entire economic ecosystem has developed around these fees, says Idit Lebovitch, member of the Kav La’oved board. If an employee has no money to pay a brokerage fee, he takes out loans from “financiers” – usually from foreign work colleagues from the same country of origin. The loans are usually repaid at an interest rate of 5 to 10 percent of the monthly salary. It usually takes a worker a year or two to pay this debt. During this period, the employee does not make any money, but transfers his salary directly to the repayment of these brokerage fees.

The Kav La’oved website states that workers are exposed to severe exploitation – also known as bondage. Workers fear losing their jobs and not being able to pay the fees back, which has sometimes resulted in physical harm.

For its part, Israel is negotiating bilateral agreements to end agency fees with the main countries from which its foreign workers come. The government plans to conclude these agreements with all relevant countries by the end of 2020, said Strauss. “We hope that the troubling phenomenon of asking workers to pay thousands of dollars in illegal fees will end.”

According to Lebovitch, the agreements are now taking place because they are well known. “Everyone knows what’s going on, and that’s why the state is obliged to conclude bilateral agreements,” she says. “It’s about fighting the powerful personnel agencies.”

During the visit of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to Israel in September 2018, an agreement between Israel and the Philippines was concluded to end the fees. According to the agreement, which is yet to be implemented, Filipino workers would pay $ 800 for the processing and placement fee, instead of the up to $ 12,000 they are currently paying.

When the deal was announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found that his own father, Benzion Netanyahu, who was 102 years old, was being looked after by someone whom the Prime Minister described as a devoted Filipino supervisor. “I, like many, many Israeli families, am deeply moved by this demonstration of humanity,” he said.

But whoever is captured and then deported depends at least to some extent on how well workers can fit into the Israeli public, says Sigal Rozen, the coordinator for public order at the Israeli human rights organization hotline for migrant workers. She says those with Asian facial features or black or brown skin are easier to grasp.

Beth, the caregiver, says that she is dedicated to the older people she has cared for and continues to care for. “I am not saying that we are heroes, but the tasks we have when working with one person are overwhelming,” she says. “You are entrusted with a life and this person depends on you in every way.

“The family leaves them in your hands,” she adds. “You don’t just work for money, you need your heart. … you learn to love them. ‘

