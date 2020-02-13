This interview was first published in October 2018

He may have the flash sports car to go with his shiny new UFC belt, but that doesn’t mean Israel has put Adesanya on the road to success.

Adesanya had a hurricane in front of a record crowd in Melbourne last October when he combined the middleweight title with a sensational round of 16 against Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya is aware of the pitfalls that come with life in the spotlight.

With the “Last Stylebender”, which has reached the peak of sport in less than two years, it stands next to the biggest names of the UFC and establishes itself as New Zealand’s youngest global sports star.

Immediately after his win, Adesanya warned that it was more difficult to “stay champion than be champion”, a statement that could easily be applied to life outside the octagon.

In fact, you don’t have to look far in the business for examples of those who have fought in the spotlight.

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s best-known fighter, has not fought in a year. During this time he was troubled by problems outside the cage. Pound-for-pound king Jon Jones is another who has never been far from controversy and has been freed from the light heavyweight crown on three different occasions due to disciplinary measures.

But Adesanya is very aware of the pitfalls associated with fame. The first thing he did after his UFC debut last year was to make an appointment with a psychologist to help with the mental struggle.

Israel Adesanya has already started discussions for his next fight, probably against Paulo Costa.

That took the next eight months before resuming at UFC 243 in the weeks leading up to the Whittaker fight.

“The stock rises, and with it the fame and fame. But I just take it all in a moment because I saw how people got lost in it and I won’t be one of those who do it.” is lost, “Adesanya said to Stuff.

“They don’t really teach you how to be famous, and a lot of people don’t know that this game contains a lot of traps, so I just take care of myself, take care of my health, and make sure I don’t. ” t fall into these traps.

“They are all arranged around me, so I just navigate through them at my own pace. I won’t be another statistic in that sense. You won’t see me in the TMZ shaving my hair and yelling at the camera guy . “

Israel Adesanya on the way to the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker.

The charismatic 30-year-old is an expert in fighting sales, a big part of his attraction.

But it is not difficult for him to switch off. Away from the cameras and within the four walls of Auckland Gym City Kickboxing, he has never stood above his team and that will not change.

“Let’s put it this way, people in my position at UFC, their coaches couldn’t tell them to sweep the mat because some people feel like they’re better. I’m not one of those people,” he said. “No matter how I am in front of the camera, people who really know me, who know my soul, know that I keep the same energy. So nothing changes but the change.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy the finer things in life and rewards himself for his triumph with a McLaren 720s Spider that is said to be worth $ 600,000.

Adesanya – who has 2.1 million Instagram followers – twice as many as Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams – joked on Instagram that he crashed the orange sports car just a few days after the purchase.

“It’s fun, it’s nice – I didn’t crash it,” added Adesanya. “It’s just cool to manifest and get things done. I’ve been thinking about having a super sports car for years just because I wanted one and not because I was influenced to get one.

“Even if I had lost, I would still have bought the car, I would only cry inside. But I won and I smile.”

Away from the octagon, he wants to share his journey with the plans for a documentary in the future.

Filmmaker and photographer Jeff Sainlar has been working with Adesanya since 2015 and produces videos from his training camps.

His win at UFC 243 was the perfect end to a full-length documentary, although Adesanya said he was still far away.

“We have an idea of ​​where we’re going,” he said. “It won’t be a documentary for combat fans only, it is a documentary that everyone can see and appreciate from the street. I want it to appeal to anyone looking for inspiration on how to get things done.”

