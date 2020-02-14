Direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian troops in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government in the last rebel stronghold in the Idlib province threaten to escalate into a full-blown conflict between the two neighbors and destroy an alliance between Turkey and Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to take military action “anywhere in Syria” if another Turkish soldier is killed or wounded. Previously, he warned Syrian government troops that they would have to step back to the limits of a previously agreed ceasefire line in Idlib by the end of February.

Another helicopter of the Syrian government has crashed in Idlib, Turkish state media report

Turkey and Russia are rivals and allies in different parts of the Middle East, including Syria and Libya. Their interests match when it comes to gas supply and arms trading, even if they are on opposite sides of proxy wars. And both have a common interest in defying the influence of the United States in Syria.

Turkey and Russia had worked together to keep calm in Idlib and negotiated ceasefires between the Moscow-backed Syrian government and the Ankara-backed rebels. So far, the talks between the two have not resolved the dead end in Idlib.

While Syrian government forces are advancing with Russia’s support, Turkey has refused to give up its military posts in Idlib and has threatened to force the Syrian armed forces to withdraw. This has put Turkey in a corner and left it with few options, but the possibility of a confrontation with Syria and Russia.

The Idlib crisis comes when Turkey is in the middle of an economic downturn and is increasingly isolated internationally. In the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and Israel have signed hydrocarbon exploration agreements that exclude Turkey. This has forced Turkey to conclude widely criticized maritime and security agreements with the United States-recognized Libyan government.

Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkish-Russian relations at Marmara University in Istanbul, said Turkey and Russia had engaged in one attitude and tried to “strengthen their hands” before reaching a new deal on Idlib, which he said described as “inevitable”.

“Turkey would refuse to trigger a new crisis with Russia like 2015,” said Ersen, referring to the punishment of Russian sanctions after Ankara shot down a Russian fighter plane over Syria.

The US-based Institute for War Research noted last week that “Russia has switched campaigns between military and diplomatic phases, slowing its progress, but enabling both territorially and diplomatically Russian and regime-friendly gains.”

“Erdogan doesn’t bluff,” said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara. “Whenever he threatened to intervene in Syria, he carried it out.”

Unluhisarcikli said he does not believe that despite its support from the Russian Air Force, Syria will be able to resist the Turkish military, NATO’s second largest army.

He added that Turkey may be encouraged by recent statements by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who condemned Syrian attacks in Idlib, and U.S. Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, who visited Ankara on Wednesday and expressed Washington’s support could have been.

Erdogan’s threat prompted a quick reprimand from Moscow, where top officials blamed Turkey for the tensions.

However, it remains unclear whether Turkey would risk using all of its military forces against Syria. Russia’s military aid has enabled Syrian President Bashar Assad to regain control of most of the country, and with the Kremlin’s blessing, Assad now plans to extend his control to Idlib.

Russian officials have argued that the Syrian offensive in Idlib was necessary because of Turkey’s commitments to curb al-Qaida militants who regularly attacked the Syrian army and raided a Russian base in Syria , did not comply.

“The escalation of tensions is due to coordinated terrorist attacks on neighboring regions of Syria that have triggered retaliatory measures by Syrian government forces,” said the Russian Defense Ministry. The militants in Idlib used civilians as shields, adding that Turkey exacerbated the situation by sending troops and weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Turkey’s failure to “neutralize terrorist groups in Idlib” is fueling their attacks. “That is illegal,” he said.

Turkey considers Idlib to be strategically important and is determined to maintain its military presence in the province to prevent a possible influx of refugees at its borders. The country, which already has 3.6 million Syrian refugees, believes that Damascus is deliberately driving Syrians to the border to punish Ankara.

There are fears that after the Idlib capture, the Syrian army will enter Turkish-controlled “security zones” along the border, where Turkey hopes to resettle some of the refugees.

A Turkish presence in Idlib also gives him the opportunity to hold talks about the future of Syria, which could potentially help minimize the security threats to his southern neighbor. Turkey is also concerned that a victory for the Syrian government in Idlib would end the United States and other diplomatic efforts to find a political solution to the conflict.

“Everything on site shows that the only obstacle to the regime troops is the Turkish soldiers,” columnist Barcin Yinanc wrote in the Hurriyet Daily News. “Basically, Turkey is sending the message that it will not leave Syria because if it left Syria it would have no significant say in the future of Syria.”

Assad’s forces have been on the offensive for weeks to recapture Idlib and parts of the nearby Aleppo province with support from Russia and Iran.

The advance has triggered a humanitarian crisis in which around 700,000 people flee their homes and advance north to the Turkish border.

In two separate clashes between Syrian and Turkish forces, at least 13 soldiers were killed on each side, including five Turkish soldiers who were killed on Monday.

Assad forces continued to advance, taking the M5 strategic freeway through the rebel-held area connecting the capital with northern Syria on Wednesday to open supply routes.

For its part, Turkey has assembled troops in Idlib, rolled in armored vehicles, and repeatedly urged Russia to intervene to stop the Syrian government’s aggression.

The Syrian army said the Turkish threats “would not prevent the (Syrian) army from continuing its operations in Idlib and western Aleppo to free them from terrorism.”

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told The Associated Press this week that four of the dozen observation posts Turkey has set up in Idlib to monitor the ceasefire are surrounded by Syrian troops.

A Russian delegation came to talk about the tensions in Turkey, but was unable to reach agreement on a new ceasefire. Erdogan discussed the escalation in Idlib with Putin on the phone Wednesday, hours before he reaffirmed his threat to attack Syrian targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry said senior military officers from Russia and Turkey discussed Idlib in a phone call on Thursday. No details have been released.

In his column, Yinanc said Erdogan was forcing Putin’s hand.

“Does he want to be the only power to rule in Syria’s future?” Asked Yinanc. “The result of this could be a military confrontation with Turkey, which ironically is currently the pro-Russian country among NATO members. Or will be.” does he accept a compromise solution in which Turkey will also have a say in Syria? ”