Why is this state the No. 1 retired in America

Beautiful beaches, warm weather and no state income tax.

These are just a few of the benefits of retiring in Florida, the best state to retire in. This is evident from the personal finance page WalletHub, where information on affordability, quality of life and health care was provided.

Other research also rates Florida as a good place to retire. The personal finance side bank rate – which dealt with affordability, crime, culture and much more – ranks 5th in the state, and the money side Kiplinger ranks 8th.

Of course, it’s no secret that Florida is a retreat for retirees: SmartAsset research has shown that Florida is by far the most popular state for retirees, with nearly 69,000 people over the age of 60 living in comparison to Arizona, the second largest state State that had a net migration of just over 31,000).

All of this movement in the state means that many popular cities are expensive, but Florida still has some compelling cities that are great deals. Here are three:

Punta Gorda

Low crime, friendly atmosphere, below-average cost of living, and proximity to the beach are just a few of the benefits of Punta Gorda, as I recently reported.

Palm Coast

I recently recommended this spot to a retiree looking for affordable beach towns. It has 70 miles of canals and intracoastal waterways, 125 miles of hiking and biking trails, and reasonable living expenses that are roughly average for the US, with average home prices of around $ 215,000.

Fort Myers

US News & World Report called this city – “a medium-sized riverside town in southwest Florida just a stone’s throw from the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico” – the best city to retreat to in America. It’s also fairly affordable, with living costs a little above average and average households costing just over $ 200,000.

Of course Florida is not perfect – summers are usually hot and humid. If you are on the coast, you risk hurricanes. and because of its popularity, some cities experience traffic and urban sprawl.

If warm weather, sugar-sand beaches, and friendly locals are on your wish list, the Sunshine State may be an excellent choice for your retirement.

