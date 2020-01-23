Why is this Arab legislator terrifying Israeli Jews so much? - Israel news

advertisement

The public always needs a witch to burn. The then legislator Haneen Zoabi had this dubious honor for years. But now that she’s retired, Israel has quickly found a replacement: Heba Yazbak, who like Zoabi is a woman and a member of the Arab nationalist Balad party. Like the former Knesset member, Yazbak was hit by a petition that should rule them out for the next election on March 2. The request to the Central Election Committee received broad support: Everyone, from the right wing to the weak The left right wing (which is unconventionally referred to as the “left wing”) has united against Yazbak.

There is little doubt that Yazbak’s social media posts – the basis of the campaign against them – are uncomfortable for Jewish-Israeli ears.

advertisement

According to the petition that Likud legislator Ofir Katz filed against her on Monday, a Facebook post she shared in 2015 identified Hezbollah’s Samir Kuntar, who committed a fatal attack in Nahariya in 1979, after he was murdered Israel. At the same time, the Israelis without hesitation praised the late Geula Cohen, whose long career as a politician began with a stint in the Lehi terrorist group or the “National Liberation Organization”, depending on who you ask.

Yazbak represents the Palestinian narrative and, like Zoabi before, does not pay attention to Jewish expectations in order to make them more palatable. Yazbak’s challenge to Israeli discourse is exacerbated by her style: annoyingly, it doesn’t matter. Conversely, the leader of the common list, Ayman Odeh, manages to arouse sympathy for some Jewish Israelis who are few but far from his predecessors, while the long-serving Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi pays respect. Neither Odeh nor Tibi are unaffected by Vitriol, but criticism of them never loses their policies to target their looks or marital status. Although their “Palestinians” are no less angry, they are still card-carrying members of the boy’s club of Israeli politics, while Yazbak – a horrible fool who doesn’t follow their rules – is directed to the door.

MK Heba Yazbak. The new Palestinian witch

The Israeli insecurity that the Yazbak affair implies is astounding: what about the questionable Facebook posts of a novice politician that make our generals and rights tremble in their boots? Is Israeli Democracy So Fragile? Or is Israel, the “Jewish and democratic state”, more Jewish than democratic?

The answer is in the question: look no further than the seasonal mass hysteria sparked by the specter of a government coalition in which the Arab parties are involved – in other words, the demonization of any partnership with elected representatives of a fifth of the Israeli population ,

Unlike Yazbak, many Israeli politicians play an active role in the decision-making that leads to the death of civilians – although calls for disqualification are still pending. In a country where Ariel Sharon – the defense minister during the Sabra and Chatila massacre in 1982 – was elected prime minister; Hundreds, including entire families, killed in military operations in the Gaza Strip; Can anyone honestly say Heba Yazbak is not allowed to run in March? You don’t have to ally with Yazbak’s ideology to worry about the consequences of your disqualification for freedom of speech.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Right-wing politician, who took the opportunity to score simple political points, took up the case against Yazbak to demonstrate his patriotism and his unwavering commitment to fighting malefactors, especially women. Kahol Lavan accidentally jumped on the train and caused a silver lining: If there had previously been any doubt, the idea that Benny Gantz’s party offers an alternative to right-wing rule is now unmasked as absurd thinking. There is no longer anything to say about the members of the Labor Gesher Meretz alliance who have shown their true face and have joined the call for a ban on Hazbak.

Former lawmaker Haneen Zoabi. Oren Ben Hakun

Somehow, it’s always a relatively young woman who is thrown into the fire: Zoabi was 40 when she was first elected to the Knesset, and Yazbak is only 34. are shared by many Palestinian citizens. Male Balad lawmakers are also arrested, but the role of Mephistopheles is always reserved for a woman: in the past it was Zoabi; now it is yazbak.

It is worth asking if the left has its own “witch”: a right-wing woman who serves as a funnel for all her fear, anger and hatred. The Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, Yaminas Ayelet Shaked and Likuds Miri Regev are potential candidates. While criticism of their actions and comments is as legitimate as in Yazbak’s case, there is no doubt that the animus they activate is hostile to women.

A witch – a woman who does not conform to male orthodoxy – is a serious threat to the status quo and to the men who shape and rule it. Who can say what Yazbak is really up to and what arcane powers she commands: This is the misogynistic root of the deep-seated fear that it evokes. Yazbak, already a suspect as a member of the “hostile people”, a young woman who dares to express unpleasant opinions becomes the ultimate opponent. Faced with this single politician, powerful Israel has an irrational, atavistic fear – as if the entire Knesset building would collapse if Yazbak took a seat in parliament.

It seems that the greatest enemies of the Israeli Jews are not the Arabs – the preferred target of politicians who are trying to survive politically – but the Arab woman who dares to hear her voice.

advertisement