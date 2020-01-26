Why is the gospel led by candles and incense at Mass?

advertisement

In the Roman rite of the Catholic Church there is a procession of the gospel that takes place at more solemn celebrations. If there are enough servers, the gospel is accompanied by two burning candles and an incense with incense.

This tradition has a long history, possibly dating from the 3rd or 4th century. Nikolaus Gihr explains in his book The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass the symbolism of the candles.

Jerome already defended the higher meaning of this very old habit of lighting candles in the gospel, insofar as he insists that we should thereby express the joy and cheers from our hearts at the good tidings of salvation. – Above all, the light symbolizes through its brightness and its glow Jesus Christ, the sun who knows no institution and the Light of the City of God, both on earth and in heaven. Through the gospel Christ is the light of the world; through the gospel, God has called us to the wonderful light of Christian truth and grace. In this dark valley of the earth ‘Your word is a lamp for my foot and a light on my paths(Ps. 118, 105) … From the Word of God radiates a safe light to guide us amidst the different directions and helps, as well as amidst the different desires, obstacles and dangers that we encounter on this path so severe and so difficult to determine.

The presence of candles in the gospel too raises our consciousness during the mass warn us of something important that happens in the sanctuary. The gospel contains the words of Jesus himself, and therefore we are encouraged to pay special attention to his message.

Concerning incense, the symbolism is also rich and indicates a deeper spiritual reality.

In the first place, the incense of the book of the Gospels must be regarded as an act of holy respect, a religious tribute to “the words of eternal life,” which the Lord is speaking to us here. – The fragrant clouds who enclose the book, remember how the announcement of the gospel spreads abroad and around the good scent of knowledge par excellence of Jesus Christ … The incense further warns us, with which heavenly devotion the words of the gospel must be announced by the deacon and also by the priest, and listened by the believers and imposed in their hearts. – Just as the bright flame of the illuminated cone is a picture of a pure life, the sweet smell of incense also symbolizes a virtuous, godly life …Virtue exudes a sweet and refreshing perfume; to prove this, the Lord has often miraculously caused the bodies of the saints to breathe out a sweet scent during their life or after death, entirely supernatural and heavenly.

The Gospel Parade reminds us that every gesture during Mass is filled with a purpose and is meant to remember deep spiritual truths that we can think about for the remainder of Mass.

