When strong winds hit Manchester, they are often accompanied by a strange buzz caused by one of the tallest buildings in the city – and provide a soundtrack for windy days.

But why does the 47-story Beetham Tower sing to the Mancunians?

Well, it’s all related to the design.

Professor Trevor Cox, professor of acoustic engineering at Salford University, told the M.E.N. that it was due to the slats in the top of the building.

It’s like blowing a bottle (do you remember when you were a kid?) And hearing a sound.

He said, “When you blow over the top of a beer bottle, the air that moves over the edge makes a noise. The same happens with the Beetham Tower, the air that goes over the edge of the ribs on the top of the building moves, produces sound. “

The Beetham Tower – singing in the wind

Early temporary repair of the tower involved applying foam over the edge of the slats, which stopped the noise.

And now for the technical part. Professor Cox said: “The air movement then resonates, probably from the air gaps between the slats, but the panels could also bend. The lattice work on the building is all the same distance apart and the resonance at 240Hz is due to this periodicity caused. “

Basically, the faster the air moves over the slats, the louder the noise. Because of the distance, it creates a certain sound. Musically it is “about B below the middle c for those who want to play along”.

Should it do that?

In short, no. The chief architect of the Beetham Tower, Ian Simpson, said the noise should not occur and they worked with acousticians to solve the problem.

He said: “I am fully aware of the noise because I live upstairs in the building. I apologize for this and we will take care of it so that we do not have the same problem next year. “

The blade above has no purpose, but the tower makes a noise

He added, “Ultimately, it shouldn’t make any noise. We have to take care of it because it worries us.”

Why is the blade there?

Ian Simpson explained that the noise is generated by wind flowing over the glass fins on the blade at the top of the tower.

The blade was built into the building for design reasons and has no practical purpose.