Why is St. Sebastian the patron saint of athletes?

advertisement

St. Sebastian is known around the word as the ‘patron saint of athletes. “But why is that? Has St. Sebastian participated in sporting events?

Relatively little is known about St. Sebastian, a Christian martyr from the 3rd century. According to the Catholic encyclopedia, tells an early story about his life that he is a officer in the imperial bodyguard and had secretly done many acts of love and love for his brothers in the faith. “

If this is true, Sebastian was certainly in very good condition as a soldier in the Roman Empire. His physical strength would soon be put to the test when his Christian faith was discovered.

advertisement

In The Lives of the Primitive Fathers by Fr. Alban Butler, Sebastian, was accused for the Emperor Dioclesian; who, after strongly accusing him, unequivocally handed him over to certain archers of Mauritania to be shot. His body was covered with arrows and he was left for dead. Irene, the widow of St. Castulus, is going to bury him, found him aliveand took him to her places where he was careful restored of his wounds, but refused to fly, and even one day was placed by a staircase where the emperor would pass, whom he first urged, blaming him for his unjust atrocities against the Christians. This freedom of speech, and also of a person he was supposed to be dead, greatly amazed the emperor; but recovering from his surprise, he gave orders that he should be confiscated and beaten to death with clubs and his body thrown into the common sewer. “

The most common image of Sebastian was like a young, athletic young man full of arrows. It was this artistic expression, along with the story of his supernatural endurance, that made him one popular saint among soldiers and athletes.

His memory lives on today and although he has never played a sport, St. Sebastian remains one model of extraordinary physical and spiritual power for athletes in every arena.

advertisement