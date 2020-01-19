Why is it so important to build empathy in AI?

advertisement

Do you remember the times when we hesitated to buy something online? Would you like to enter our well-kept personal credit card numbers in a field on the screen? Nowadays, most of us do as many, if not more, online purchases than we do personally because there are more controls that address our concerns. As a result, we have learned that the risk of e-commerce is worth the reward for speed and convenience. It was not always like that.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is viewed with the same skepticism and fear in e-commerce as it was years ago. To be fair, science fiction didn’t paint a very nice picture, but that’s not the only problem.

In order to better understand the root of distrust of AI, Pega surveyed 5,000 consumers worldwide on this topic and revealed some interesting insights. More than 70 percent of respondents felt uncomfortable with companies that used AI to interact with them. 60 percent did not believe that AI has the potential to improve customer service. and a third said they were concerned that the AI ​​would start operating.

Talk about an image problem. These data show that there is still a big problem with skepticism and fear, but also with big misunderstandings regarding AI.

The reality is that AI is already seamlessly integrated into our daily lives and is more practical and useful than many of us realize. But most of us still can’t get around the question of trust, especially when we hear stories from companies that abuse AI.

The advantages of AI

AI is a useful technology that can dramatically improve the customer experience by reducing maintenance times, ensuring connected conversations across channels, and delivering the right products and services when customers want and need them.

Despite the benefits of AI, most respondents (70 percent) still prefer talking to a person over a bot. This lack of trust in AI also affects respondents’ attitudes towards companies. In fact, two thirds (65 percent) don’t believe that companies are at the center of their interest. Can you really blame them when so many companies are still spamming them with irrelevant offers and offering a service that essentially doesn’t work? If people do not trust the companies behind the technology, it is understandable why they are skeptical about the technology itself.

build up trust

In a world where companies pretend to be customer-centric, they don’t buy consumers. Too few organizations show empathy for their customers’ individual situations. For the masses to start trusting AI, we need to include empathy in our decision-making systems. Our communication must be more relevant, personalized and customer-oriented, while taking context and suitability into account.

The good news is that AI can do this today with the right controls.

By combining machine learning to predict customer behavior and a human-determined ethical framework, we can determine which action is best for our customers next – whether it will provide them with a relevant offer, listen to them (and remember their intentions) ) and requirements), thank you for being a valued customer, and leave them alone if that’s the right thing – whatever the next best thing to do. Although this approach is primarily driven by data and machines, it is empathetic because it takes into account customer needs and not just the company’s short-term profit goals.

Without AI, it is impossible to offer such a sensitive customer experience on a large scale.

The development of AI

Not surprisingly, the Pega survey found that most customers (75 percent) prefer to make a human bank decision over a bot. This is probably because these customers have more trust in people and believe that it is possible to influence their decisions. However, this is not always the case, since this person can also have an unconscious tendency. When other ethical decisions are left to humans, we have seen many instances in banking where unsuitable products have been pushed to consumers who have been late in paying.

AI systems should work with employees to ensure that we make ethical decisions. As many companies turn to AI to improve the customer experience, it is important for companies to understand customers’ perceptions, concerns, preferences, and limitations, and to embed ethical considerations in machine learning systems. In this way, the AI’s decision can be viewed as empathetic.

Customers won’t trust organizations overnight if AI is the only factor for empathy in an organization. However, by demanding responsible use of data and machine learning, AI can be used as a powerful tool to support decision making toward better results for consumers and businesses.

As in e-commerce years ago, AI’s goal is to improve technology through responsible use, irrefutable customer comfort and ease of use, and improved results for everyone. Only then will customers’ perception of AI change.

Rob Walker, Vice President, Decision Management and Analytics, Pegasystems

