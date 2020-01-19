Why is Dolly Parton wearing long sleeves? She has numerous tattoos

advertisement

You will probably never see them exactly, but Dolly Parton Apparently she has tattoos all over her body. The 74-year-old country singer always wears long sleeves and hides at least two tattoos on her arm: a butterfly and an angel. And other celebrities say they saw tattoos on their breasts too!

1996 talk show host Jay Leno When she wore a shoulder-cut dress on the Tonight Show, she discovered Dolly’s arm tattoos. She told him that she had a “little butterfly and a little angel, (her) guardian angel”. (You can take a look at this butterfly here.) Since then, she hasn’t said much about her tattoos or worn many bracers outfits, but at least explained why she got so much ink.

“I have a few small tattoos, but usually my tattoos were (of) before they became a fad,” she said in an interview, according to Sounds Like Nashville. “I tend to scar lightly and I’m so fair-skinned that I stay purple right where I had a scar. So I started to have small pastel tattoos – pastel butterflies or little things – just to cover up scars . “

AFFI / Shutterstock

In addition, Roseanne Barr discussed the singer’s body art in a 2011 interview. “Do you know who’s totally tattooed?” said the controversial comedian. “I shouldn’t even say it. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed … she showed me. She has all these great tattoos all over her body. No black or blue lines. Everything in pastel, beautiful bows over everything.”

Also Absolutely Fabulous in 2013 actress Jennifer Saunders said she was with Roseanne once when Dolly lifted her top, revealing that her breasts were covered with “the most beautiful angels and beautiful butterflies and flower baskets in pastel tattoos”. (Paparazzi seemed to catch a glimpse of a rose.) Petal tattoo right in Dolly’s cleavage when she wore a low-cut dress for the premiere of Joyful Noise 2012, but the “hit maker” explained it later Anderson Cooper she has no such ink in that particular place!)

AFF-USA / Shutterstock

Well, the 9- to 5-year-old actress may be sincere in many ways, but a girl has a right to her secrets!

